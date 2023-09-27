Juujika No Rokunin Chapter 146 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Juujika No Rokunin, a popular Japanese manga series authored and illustrated by Nakatake Shiryu, have been on the edge in their seats due to the plot’s intensity and suspense.

The manga was initially published from March to October in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, Kodansha’s magazine for young adult comics.

If you enjoy this series, remain attentive because we’ll keep you informed about the next chapter of Juujika No Rokunin.

Juujika No Rokunin Chapter 146 is going to be the most recent episode of the Japanese criminal drama series Maga.

A group of psychopathic abusers completely ruined a young boy’s life, and the narrative follows his voyage. They relentlessly tormented him, even after he transferred institutions.

When they caused a crash that killed their parents and left his younger sibling in a coma, they went too far.

With nowhere else to turn, he was taken in by his grandfather, who instructed him in the art of combat so he could exact vengeance on those who had wronged him and his family.

Growing up, Uruma Shun was a cautious child, which made him an ideal target for school abusers.

Under the direction in Shigoku Kyou, these children made his life unbearable. They relentlessly tormented him in an attempt to drive him to suicide.

The situation deteriorated when Kyou caused the car of Shun’s parents to collide. In one swift stroke, he lost every member of his family.

His sibling has survived, but he remains in a coma and scarcely clinging to life. Shun’s only remaining option was to stay alongside his estranged grandfather, Uruma Shun Sr.

Shun Senior determines to teach Shun Junior the methods of the Kitayama Corps after observing his son’s suffering. He trained under his great-grandfather for four years, absorbing everything he could.

He swiftly eliminated all but one among his erstwhile tormentors, meting out appropriate punishment to each. With the most recent chapter, Kaname and her family reclaim the spotlight.

With Chapter 144, Juujika no Rokunin will enter a new arc, promising readers a new enigma revolving within Kaname and her family.

While the series went through a bit of a lull in recent chapters, it is not uncommon for long-running series to return to their former glory.

On September 28, 2023, chapter 146 of Juujika No Rokunin is going to be released. Due to its unique combination of action and drama, Juujika No Rokunin by Nakatake Shiry has become a fan favorite.

Hello, manga fans! The next chapter of Juujika No Rokunin is anxiously anticipated. Chapter 145 possesses us on the edge of our seats, and we are eagerly awaiting its release. We will shortly provide you with some insight!

The GPS tracker that Shun attached to Jun ceased functioning at a certain point. When Shun proceeded to investigate, he discovered it near Kaname’s residence. Shun desired confirmation that it was indeed Kaname, so he decided to enter.

His father opened the door and invited him inside. Shun introduced to him as a university acquaintance.

As soon as he entered the home, Shun realized something was amiss. He attempted to converse in her dad.

Jun, Kaname’s younger sibling, eventually arrived at the home. He appeared visibly uneasy and uttered the word “help” with his hand. His father attempted to stop him, but Shun was prepared to act.

Eventually, Jun broke down and informed Shun that his parent was in the second-floor room. Shun hurries to the chamber, only to discover a dead body inside.

When the father saw the body, he broke down and confessed everything. His wife joined the upstarts society, it turns out.

Their daughter Kaname was completely immersed in the club. His wife committed suicide out of remorse. To placate Jun, they continued to act as if anything was normal.

Their son rushes into the room and begins to weep upon seeing his mother’s corpse. Finally, Shun realized what Jun had been up to all along. It was a horrifying discovery.

We have no notion what type of person Jun evolved into after his sister's demise. Before proceeding, Shun must conduct a comprehensive investigation.

In Chapter 145 of Juujika No Rokunin, the story takes a grim turn as it delves into the past of Kaname Shirakawa, a girl which was murdered in the gymnasium six years ago.

As the primary character, Oota, pieces together the puzzle pieces, the secret past of Kaname begins to unravel.

The show’s main character, Shun, is reminded about his past when his old acquaintance Jun contacts him.

Their history is replete with betrayals, such as when Shigoku turned Jun against Shun. Now, Jun has a plan to assist Shun in exacting his vengeance.

But Shun hesitates to believe him because he is still mindful of how deceitful Shigoku was and the possibility that Jun was involved.

Also, Mimi’s plan to place a GPS tracker on Jun initially seems cunning, but things quickly deteriorate when the tracker moves without anyone noting for three days.