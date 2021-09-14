Black Lightning Season 3 What is the Netflix Release Schedule ( US and International)

Black Lightning is a superhero series produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil, Charles D. Holland, and Sarah Schechter also function as executive producers.

The series will see the original cast of Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder and China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce/Lightning. Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III. Others like Jordan Calloway James Remar, Damon Gupton, are also set to return in season 3.

Here is the Netflix schedule for Black Lightning :

Release schedule of Black Lightning season 3 for Netflix US

There were rumours about Black Lightning being discontinued on Netflix as CW did not wish to continue their output deal. But now, US Netflix viewers can breathe easy! It has been revealed that it does not apply to new shows and the old superhero CW shows can stay.

As Black Lightning already plays on the CW network, for US Netflix viewers, the show is going to be released on Netflix after the season finale on the network. So you can determine March or April 2020 to be the date of the US Netflix premiere.

Release schedule of Black Lightning season 3 for Netflix Original Regions

It must be noted that Black Lightning outside of US is carried as a Netflix Original. These regions include The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia.

This superhero show is available almost everywhere outside the United States as a Netflix Original. So, Netflix subscribers outside the US will get to see their favorite show as a Netflix Original.

For these regions, fans can anticipate Netflix featuring new episodes on a weekly basis. This was the case during season 1 and season 2.

As of now, the Netflix premiere date for Black Lightning Episode 1 of season 3 is set on 7th October 2019 which is just a month and a few days away!

Final Thoughts: We cannot wait for Black Lightning to return to our screens and join other superheroes for another incredible TV superhero season!