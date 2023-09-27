Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 65 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The release date for Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman Chapter 65 is approaching, and fans are anxious to learn more about the plot.

This narrative focuses on Jirou, a third-year pupil who is required to remain with Akari as part of a school development program.

Akari desires that he disclose! That is exactly what she said. She implied that she is attracted to him. Fuufu Ijou Miman appeared for the first time in March 2018.

Both Jirou and Akari desire to be with their respective romantic interests, but they are arbitrarily assigned together.

Different circumstances and occurrences are leading to an intriguing development that admirers eagerly anticipate.

Jirou will discover the significance of what Akari told him in Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman, chapter 65.

Akari stated, “I can’t move in if it’s not my real lover.” Jirou must make connections and comprehend what she claimed and meant.

Jirou has been forthright about her sentiments from the beginning, but she is still timid. In addition, this has been ongoing for three months.

For romance manga, the story concludes when they disclose. I would like to see a greater amount of Jirou and Akari together, however.

Only 64 chapters have come and gone, so it cannot be termed a drag. Some manga take over 200+ chapters over confession.

Whether he is around Akari or Shiori, he experiences shyness. Now since he has spurned Shiori, however, he will do his best to express his feelings for Akari.

Shriour was the recipient of the passage that moved everyone to tears upon reading. The discharge of the suppressed emotions is without a doubt the greatest feeling in the universe.

It appeared as if they owed this to their younger selves, and once the emotions were released, it felt as if they had been harboring something inside for years.

Jirou disclosed his sentiments to Shirou, and Shirou’s remark reveals how delighted and glad she was to hear this.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 65 Release Date

As each chapter of the love triangle unfolds, Jirou sinks deeper and deeper through a chasm of uncertainty, unable to choose his ideal partner.

After both females confess, fans are curious about the protagonist’s future in the manga.

The harem genre is well-known in the manga community, as well as this series is a prime example.

It has drawn together admirers from throughout thegeneral population. Chapter 65 of Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman is scheduled for release on October 5, 2023.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 65 Trailer

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 65 Plot

After what had occurred previously, people believed that Akari would prepare breakfast for Jirou in the morning. People witnessed her crying because Jirou did not reveal his true feelings for her.

He believes that Akari is only acting in this manner for pragmatic reasons as well as that she may not care about him.

However, Jirou’s perspective was not presented, leaving opportunity for speculation. The following section may begin with Jirou’s reaction to what Akari said. It turns out that Jirou continues to be not convinced that Akari adores him.

Because of this, that he’s afraid to tell her he adores her out loud. Jirou fears being rejected and believes he doesn’t merit a partner. Jirou will not do anything else until Akari expresses her affection for him.

Jirou’s uncertainty is easily explicable. It is typical to have queries and concerns about love. Jirou must overcome his dread of rejection, which is a barrier. However, it is essential to recognize that Akari’s actions speak louder compared to her words.

Chapter 63 has been a roller coaster of feelings for Jirou. Few people are fortunate enough to receive a confession from a loved one, despite the fact that everyone desires it.

The story starts off with Jirou Yakuin, a high school student who prefers to keep to himself. He prefers to spend the majority of his time alone and playing video games instead of conversing with others.

Jirou, an introvert, not confessed his emotions to Shiori Sakurazaka, his boyhood infatuation, because he lacked the fortitude and confidence to do so.

Their school devised a program that proved to be a blessing within disguise for many students, including the protagonist.

Jirou desired to be partnered with Shiori, but ended up with Akari Watanabe, who considers him repulsive and uninteresting. She desired a pairing with Minami Tenjin, a prominent school idol.

They were later informed that if they earned sufficient points throughout the process, they were given the option to switch companions, which caused them to take the program more seriously.

As the plot progresses, Akari and Jirou realize they are developing affections for one another as they continue to demonstrate their desire to get along. This causes confusion among them, and they ultimately decide how to proceed.

Akari is made to recognize that she has fallen in love with Jiro, after which both girls vie for Jiro’s affections as the main character struggles to determine which girl to choose.