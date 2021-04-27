Oscar winners 2021, list with all the Academy Awards

This morning the gala of the Oscars 2021, the most prestigious in the history of cinema. It was a night with some awards distributed, although the big winner of the evening was Nomadland, which won the award for best film, best director and best actress.

The father was not far behind and awarded Anthony Hopkins best actor (although he was not present to receive it), presenting the award after best picture (a tradition that was broken).

All the winners of the Oscars 2021

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, The Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis, The Mother of the Blues

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, A Promising Young Woman

Best film

The father

Judas and the black Messiah

Mank

Threatening

Nomadland

A promising young woman

Sound of Metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Original Song

Fight for You, Judas, and the black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Chicago 7 Trial

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

Io Si (Seen), Life ahead

Speak Now, One night in Miami

Best Original Soundtrack

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Threatening

News from the big world

Soul

Best Editing

The father

Nomadland

A promising young woman

Sound of Metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best photography

Judas and the black Messiah

Mank

News from the big world

Nomadland

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Production Design

The father

The mother of blues

Mank

News from the big world

Tenet

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Close, Hillbilly, a country elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Better visual effects

Love and Monsters

Midnight sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If something happens to me, I love them

Opera

Yes-People

Best short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Film

Onward

Beyond the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Better sound

Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea

Mank

News from the big world

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best direction

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, A Promising Young Woman

Best Costume Design

Emma

The mother of blues

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly: A Country Elegy

The mother of blues

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial of 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international film

Another round (Denmark)

Better Days (Japón)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black Messiah

Threatening

A promising young woman

Sound of Metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Adapted Screenplay