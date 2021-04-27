Oscar winners 2021, list with all the Academy Awards

This morning the gala of the Oscars 2021, the most prestigious in the history of cinema. It was a night with some awards distributed, although the big winner of the evening was Nomadland, which won the award for best film, best director and best actress.
The father was not far behind and awarded Anthony Hopkins best actor (although he was not present to receive it), presenting the award after best picture (a tradition that was broken).
All the winners of the Oscars 2021
Best Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, The Mother of the Blues
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Leading Actress
- Viola Davis, The Mother of the Blues
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, A Promising Young Woman
Best film
- The father
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Mank
- Threatening
- Nomadland
- A promising young woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Original Song
- Fight for You, Judas, and the black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Chicago 7 Trial
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
- Io Si (Seen), Life ahead
- Speak Now, One night in Miami
Best Original Soundtrack
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Threatening
- News from the big world
- Soul
Best Editing
- The father
- Nomadland
- A promising young woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best photography
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Mank
- News from the big world
- Nomadland
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Production Design
- The father
- The mother of blues
- Mank
- News from the big world
- Tenet
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly, a country elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Better visual effects
- Love and Monsters
- Midnight sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Best Documentary Short
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Short
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If something happens to me, I love them
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best short film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Beyond the moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Better sound
- Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea
- Mank
- News from the big world
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Best direction
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, A Promising Young Woman
Best Costume Design
- Emma
- The mother of blues
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly: A Country Elegy
- The mother of blues
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial of 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best international film
- Another round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Japón)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia Herzegovina)
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black Messiah
- Threatening
- A promising young woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat 2
- The father
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The White Tiger