The Attack of the Giants: true ending coming? Let’s talk about it on video

It Volume 34 of The attack of the Giants will arrive in Japan on June 9, 2021, and according to Kodansha publishing house will include several additional pages that could add some nuance to the ending of Hajime Isayama’s story.

For those who are not aware of what happened, yesterday the publishing house spoke about the future of the work in live streaming, announced many surprises coming in June and stating that the final volume will include some extra pages, without however revealing its content. Today the editor stated that the ending of The Attack of the Giants will not change, but it is still reasonable to expect some more or less relevant additions or corrections.

