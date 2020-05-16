Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Story of “Cable Girls”

Cable girls is a Spanish period drama. The plot of the cable girls plot set in the late 1920s, it’s star casts Ana Fernandez, Nadia de Santiago, Blanco Shared, and Maggie Civantos. This is a kind of ‘Chicklet’.The series shows the challenges, adventures, and power of women. The whole story ran around four young women. It tells us how the lives of four changes after they started working for a company, which offer them decent pay and some independence. The show reveals the hardship that working women faced in the 1920’s Spain and especially the severe restrictions on the rights of Spanish women in the dominant society.

The expected plot of season 5 of “Cable Girls”.

As the show based on the late 1920s, it is expected to deal with the real problem of the middle class of Madrid, like the Spanish civil war. What we see in the first part of the Cable Girls season 5 In season 5, it is shown that during the Spain war between 1936 and 1939, Sophia registered herself for a soldier in the Civil war and Lydia came to know about it ..Lydia and her husband decided to look for Sophia before it’s too late. But we hope for the happy ending of the series. Now everyone is waiting for the second part of season 5.

Expected release date of the second part of season 5.

The first show of the series premieres on 25 April 2017. This series consists of 4 seasons and the fifth season is the final season of the series. The fifth season consists of a total of 12 episodes. The first part of the season 5 with 6 episodes is released on 14 Feb 2020. And the second part is still to release we can expect it to release in 2021.

Cable Girls season 5 expect it to release in 2021 was last modified: by

Share it: