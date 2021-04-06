OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G, technical sheet of characteristics and price

OPPO reinforces its mid-range with the new OPPO A74, an important renewal of last year’s OPPO A73 and that comes back in two flavors: with and without 5G connectivity. They are the new OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G.

The OPPO A74s share looks and a good amount of the specifications, in addition to not having much difference in price. The 5G model has the latest in connectivity and a 90 Hz display, while the OPPO A74 4G in return mounts an AMOLED screen and it features faster fast charging.

OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G datasheet

OPPO A74 5G OPPO A74 4G Screen LCD 6,5″

90 Hz

Touch display 180 Hz AMOLED 6,42″

Full HD+

60 Hz

Touch display up to 180 Hz Dimensions and weight 162,9 x 74,7 x 8,4 mm 160,3 x 73,8 x 7,95 mm

175 g. Processor Snapdragon 480 Snapdragon 662 RAM 6 GB 6 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.4 16 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera 48 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP 48 MP f / 1.7

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f/2.4 macro Drums 5000 mAh

Fast charge 18W 5000 mAh

33W fast charge Operating system Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi and

Bluetooth 5.0

Minijack

USB-C LTE

Wi-Fi and

Bluetooth 5.0

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 243 euros to change 209 euros to change

OPPO A74 4G: AMOLED screen and 33W fast charge

OPPO has announced the OPPO A74 brothers in two separate markets, with an exchange price that in both cases barely exceeds 200 euros. The logical thing would then be to opt for the model with a more cutting-edge connectivity, although the OPPO A74 4G saves a few aces on the sleeve to claim your attention. The most important is on your screen.

The main one of them is the screen, AMOLED, 6.42 inches diagonal, with Full HD + resolution and, although it maintains the refresh rate at the usual 60 Hz, it raises the touch response speed up to 180 Hz. The fingerprint reader is under the screen.

Inside, the OPPO A74 4G includes the Snapdragon 662, with a 6 + 128 GB version and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which is not bad for its price range.

In cameras, the OPPO A74 4G includes one less lens than the 5G model: we have one triple camera with 48 megapixel main sensor, 2 megapixel macro sensor and 2 megapixel portrait sensor. In front, the terminal mounts the 16-megapixel camera in a hole in the screen.

OPPO A74 5G: quad camera and Snapdragon 480

The OPPO A74 with the latest in connectivity starts from the same base, although with a few adjustments. To begin with, we also have a 6.5-inch diagonal screen, but with LCD panel and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The touch response speed also increases to 180 Hz in this case, and the fingerprint reader is on the side.

For 5G, the OPPO A74 has the most modest of Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 480 It also comes with a single version of 6 + 128 GB and a large battery, 5,000 mAh capacity. On this occasion, the fast charging supported is 18W, that is, slower than in the 4G model.

In addition to better connectivity, the OPPO A74 5G includes one more lens: the wide angle. We therefore have a quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode. Portraits are once again handled by a 16-megapixel lens punched into the screen.

Versions and prices of OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G

The OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G have been announced separately in different markets: the 4G model in Cambodia and the Philippines and the 5G model in Thailand. In both cases with a single version of 6 + 128 GB and with the colors black and blue for the OPPO A74 4G and black and silver for the 5G. Prices are as follows:

OPPO A74 4G de 6+128 GB , 12,000 Philippine pesos, 209 euros to change.

OPPO A74 5G de 6+128 GB, 8,999 Thai baht, 243 euros to change.

