ASUS presents the Mini PC PN51, its new ultra-compact computers with AMD Ryzen 5000, M.2 SSD storage and WiFi 6

Desktop computers do not have to be hulks with large towers that require enormous space in our living rooms or bedrooms. We have the option to bet on compact and ultra-compact models like the new Mini PC PN51 that ASUS has announced and that arrive to replace the Mini PC PN50 of last year.

We are faced with a mini-PC in the shape of a square box of 115 x 115 x 49 mm, 700 grams and 0.62 liters of volume that in its tight interior houses AMD Ryzen 5000 processors for laptops, and more specifically the versions Ryzen 3 5300U, Ryzen 5 5500U o Ryzen 7 5700U, depending on the model we buy.





We therefore have an integrated graphic system Radeon Vega 7 which is complemented with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and storage M.2 SSD and / or traditional 2.5-inch hard disk, both mechanical and SSD that we can expand in a simple way in two steps by sliding the computer chassis and using, yes, a screwdriver.

It is compatible with the VESA standard so that we can hang the mini-PC behind a monitor or directly on the wall, and its video system with multiple output allows us, for example, to obtain a resolution of hasta 8K por HDMI to 60 Hz the feed 4 simultaneous displays with a 4K 60Hz signal using its USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with support for DisplayPort 1.4.

The equipment is completed with WiFi 6 or WiFi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit LAN port Realtek 8111EP or 2.5G LAN Realtek RTL8125B-CG, infrared sensor to use an optional remote control, support for HDMI CEC so that you can turn on the TV or monitor by pressing the keyboard, and a integrated dual microphone system to use voice assistants like Cortana or make calls.

As for the rest of the specifications, note that it will come with Windows 10 Home or Pro, which will have an Energy Star low consumption certification with an energy consumption of only 9 watts idle and a noise level of 21.9 dBA in that mode which amounts to 34.7 dBA at full load.

Price and availability

The new Mini PC PN51 computers already appear on the manufacturer’s website, although for now there is no more information on dates or sale price.

More information | ASUS