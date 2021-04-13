Only today on Amazon the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition costs 30 euros less

To recent Huawei Watch Fit is now coming to join him Elegant Edition, a variant with new finishes that today until midnight we can buy cheaper in Amazon, for 99 euros instead of the usual 129.





Like the base model, this Watch Fit Elegant Edition It has a rectangular shape that is out of the ordinary, straddling what is usually seen in watches and what is seen in sports bracelets, this Huawei Watch Fit stands out for its large color AMOLED screen and a battery capable of giving us up to 10 days of autonomy, but above all, it differs from the Watch Fit simply in its case, made of steel with a polished finish, which makes it much more attractive and shiny.

Like its standard brother, it has an optical heart rate sensor, GPS and water resistance (5ATM). In addition, it has 96 training routines and fast charge, but also adds to its functions the continuous monitoring of blood oxygen SpO2; something that is usually found in much more expensive models.

For this model we have new specific dials, and we can choose between a black or gold case, with fluoroelastomer straps in black for the first and white for the second.

We have both colors on sale today, (gold and black), until midnight for the same 99 euros, with a discount of 30 euros on the 129 official and usual, with free and fast shipping, in a single working day if we are Prime or if we use the free trial of the service for one month.





You have more information about the Watch Fit on the Huawei website and in Engadget Mobile.

