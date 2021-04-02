Jujutsu Kaisen announces new fan event for 2021

The first season of anime from Jujutsu Kaisen It might have come to an end, but it’s clear that the Shonen franchise is far from over. Recently, the series of Gege Akutami announced an upcoming animated film, while also publishing the news that Jujutsu Fest 2021 It will take place on June 13 of this year.

What to expect from Jujutsu Fest 2021?

Details about the next summer convention they are scarce as they are. In The Truth News We imagine this will act as a worthy celebration for the relatively new anime franchise. Since Jujutsu Kaisen has been attracting more fans thanks to its anime created by MAP study and his original manga.

The user of Twitter Ducky, shared this great update for the franchise, clearly showing that Jujutsu Kaisen continues to gain traction. Not for nothing Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021 they gave him the award of Anime of the Year.

“A new event for Jujutsu Kaisen” Via @IDuckyx (Twitter)

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end with the trio of wizards Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara defeating the curses that were competing for another finger of the king of curses, Sukuna. The villain continues to reside within Yuji’s body, granting him insane levels of strength while threatening the world at large.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen get a second season?

Although Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm a second season, there is plenty of ground for the television adaptation to cover. After all, the manga continues its publication in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.

The next film will follow the manga’s side story, which acted as a prequel to the franchise as a whole. This one is titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and fans have high expectations of MAPPA’s vision for the big screen. Maybe the best anime of 2020 will triumph at the box office as Kimetsu no Yaiba did?

