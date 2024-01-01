One Life: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Some tales are deserving of people’s attention. Fortunately, these tales often become movies once they get attention. One of these tales is that of Nicholas Winton. An incredible individual whose heroic deed has reached the silver screen is the protagonist of the forthcoming film One Life. However, what kind of movie is this guy going to be in?

All the information we have on One Life, such as its narrative, actors, release date, and more, is presented here.

One Life Release Date

The official release date of One Life in the UK will be January 1, 2024, even though it had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023. The picture is anticipated to be released in early 2024, although no US release date has been announced as yet.

Fans in some regions of Australasia will enjoy an even earlier release on December 26, 2023, according to the film production business See-Saw, which is situated in both Britain and Australia.

One Life Cast

Anthony Hopkins as Nicholas Winton

Johnny Flynn as young Nicholas Winton

Helena Bonham Carter as Babi Winton

Lena Olin as Grete Winton

Romola Garai as Doreen Warriner

Alex Sharp as Trevor Chadwick

Jonathan Pryce as Martin Blake

Ziggy Heath as young Martin Blake

Samantha Spiro as Esther Rantzen

One Life Plot

An activist couple named Marie Schmolka and Doreen Warriner called 29-year-old stockbroker Nicholas Winton just before Christmas 1938 to inform him of the terrible situation that Jewish families in Czechoslovakia were in as Nazi troops gathered on the borders of the country. Winton was on his way to a skiing vacation.

Since it wasn’t Winton’s battle, most men would have abandoned the ship. However, Winton rethought his intentions and embarked on a voyage to Prague, fulfilling his destiny as the son of German-Jewish immigrants.

As Hitler’s plans for global dominance gained steam, he was horrified by what he saw in the city’s shantytowns. Over the next month, he organized one of the most daring mass evacuations ever, bringing hundreds of children, primarily Jewish, to England and helping them with the necessary paperwork to start over.

Winton remained silent about the operation for the subsequent fifty years; his involvement was revealed when his wife Grete discovered his old diaries and pictures in the attic. However, Winton was never really free from the memories of the Kindertransport; similar to his fellow humanitarian, Oskar Schindler, he could not shake the ghosts of the children who perished on that fateful day.

One Life Trailer

Unassuming Nicholas Winton (Hopkins) is escorted into a studio and sits in the front row at the beginning of the trailer. This studio is likely the location where his survivors will unexpectedly confront him. It turns out that the narrative that seems similar to Winton is really about his life, as the presenter discloses it.

In the teaser, we see young Winton (Flynn) exploring Prague and seeing the homeless kids living on the streets. The exposure undoubtedly prompted him to take action in response to the approaching Nazi forces and the dangers to the children’s lives. Instead of remembering the kids he rescued, the elder Winton thinks back on the ones he was unable to save.