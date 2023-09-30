Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Release Date

Fans around the world anxiously await the second season of the popular anime series Campfire Cooking within Another World with My Absurd Skill.

Although there is presently no official release date for modern season, the producers have stated that they are targeting a 2024 debut. Although the precise release date has yet to be determined, it will be soon.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Cast

Mukouda, Tsuyoshi as Uchida, Yuuma

Agni as Taichi, You

Feru as Hino, Satoshi

Kisharle as Kaida, Yuuko

Ninrir as Uchida, Maaya

Rusalka as Shirasu, Saho

Sui as Kino, Hina

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Trailer

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Plot

In an alternate universe where magic and terrifying creatures coexist, the Kingdom of Reijseger is at war with malevolent demons.

To obtain an advantage over these malevolent creatures, the monarchy performs a ritual that sends four protagonists from an entirely different universe, Japan.

Three of the people being summoned are high school pupils with extraordinary magical capabilities.

Tsuyoshi Mukouda, the fourth individual, is an unremarkable office worker alongside only one area of expertise: “online supermarket.”

Utilizing his smartphone, he is able to purchase food along with other items from Japan. Soon after becoming aware of the kingdom’s dishonesty, he decides to abandon it.

He embarks on a voyage to explore uncharted territory and find peace. During his expedition, he encounters Fenrir, a mythical wolf-like creature, who demands that Mukohda provide him using food.

After sampling Mukohda’s delectable dishes, the Fenrir falls in love with him and compels him to sign a friendly agreement.

The Fenrir turns into devoted to Mukohda after being renamed Fel, functioning as a loyal companion and protector.

They encounter numerous friendly creatures and deities who are captivated by Mukohda’s gastronomy and foreign objects as they travel.

In addition, they grant him contracts and privileges that are more widely recognized and advantageous than he may have imagined, causing him to get even more potent and renowned compared with he could have imagined.

