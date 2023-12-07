One Day Netflix Series: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

There have been more than 40 translations of this work, and it has sold over five million copies globally. A first look at the Netflix version of David Nicholls’ novel, One Day, has finally been shown, just in time for its release date.

It has been announced that the five-part series will eventually be ready to watch in February 2024, three years after the online streaming platform first commissioned it in 2021 after purchasing the TV rights to the novel.

For those who are unfamiliar, “One Day” is the 2009 novel about two friends whose decades-long love affair is complicated by the unexpected turns that life takes.

After the novel was made into a film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, the book and Nicholls naturally gained a large popularity. The globe over, people’s hearts are already shattering. We have tissues on hand! Learn more about One Day on Netflix with our comprehensive guide.

One Day Release Date

First airing on Thursday, February 8, 2024, on Netflix, One Day is a 15-part series.

One Day Cast

We are even more thrilled to see the drama unfold on screen now that Netflix has revealed who will portray the show’s main protagonists.

Emma will be played by Mod, who was highly acclaimed for her performance as trainee doctor Shruti Acharya in the BBC series This Is Going To Hurt. Dexter will be played by Woodall, who is known for The White Lotus.

Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Toby Stephens, Eleanor Tomlinson (The Couple Next Door), Tim McInnerny (Blackadder), Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, and Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) make up the remainder of the cast.

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Leo Woodall, who became famous in 2022 as British stud Jack in the second season of the HBO/Sky Atlantic series The White Lotus, stars as Dexter in One Day. In addition to Holly City, Cherry, and Vampire Academy, Leo has been in Cherry. In 2023, he will feature in both the film Nomad and the Prime Video series Citadel.

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Ambika Mod, who portrayed Shruti on BBC One’s This is Going to Hurt, plays Emma. In addition to The B@it, she has appeared in Trying and I Hate Suzie.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

In One Day, Eleanor Tomlinson portrays Sylvie, Dexter’s partner. Her portrayal of Demelza in Poldark catapulted the actress to stardom. A few of her other film credits include Angus, Thongs, Perfect Snogging, Jack the Giant Slayer, The Illusionist, and The White Queen.

One Day Story

Based on the 2009 best-selling novel by David Nicholls, the show follows Dexter and Emma as they face challenges on July 15th. Taking place on the same day every year for twenty years, the tale starts with the two of them on their last night of university and follows their evolving love and lives during that time.

“Based on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls,” says Netflix’s official summary. Em and Dex are at the center of an epic, tragi-comic love narrative, which follows them daily—July 15—as they undergo transformations, journeys, highs, and lows.

One Day Makers

Bijan Sheibani, Vinay Patel, Anna Jordan, and Nicole Taylor (the show’s star) are the authors behind One Day. Oliver Stone, Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin served as directors. Nige Watson serves as the series producer, while Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor are executive producers. Drama Republic is a production firm.

One Day Filming Locations

The series’ filming started in London, United Kingdom, on July 4, 2022, and then moved to Edinburgh, Scotland, in the middle of the month.

One Day Trailer

Even though we don’t have a teaser trailer for Dexter and Emma just yet, we are enamored with the seven first-look photographs that Netflix posted of them on November 30, 2023. The caption “Dex and Em” was added by them. [Em and Dex] beside a love symbol.

One Day Episodes

The original script for One Day’s first season called for fifteen one-hour episodes, but we’ve heard that there will be at least fourteen.