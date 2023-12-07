Leave the World Behind Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Numerous Netflix original shows and films have been adapted from novels, and many of them have been successful due to the strong fan bases and compelling storylines of the source materials.

Among the many successful literary adaptations on Netflix, the mystery-thriller Dear Child debuted last month to rave reviews. Other examples include Heartstopper, Virgin River, The Chosen One, and Lockwood & Co.

Leave the World Behind, adapted from the very acclaimed novel by Rumaan Alam, is next on the agenda. Everything you require to understand about the movie is here, as Netflix grabbed up the plot in no time.

Leave the World Behind Release Date

Beginning on December 8, 2023, the film Leave the World Behind will be available to stream on Netflix.Netflix often uploads new material around midnight, but the exact hour has not been confirmed yet.

Monthly subscriptions to Netflix range in price from $6.99 to $22.99, with the higher tiers offering more extensive content. You may choose between a $6.99 ad-supported basic plan, a $15.49 ad-free version, and a $22.99 premium plan.

Leave the World Behind Cast

Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford

Ad executive Amanda Sanford (Julia Roberts), who wants a break from the “real world,” plans a family vacation to Long Island. She is a direct thinker, but her wealthy lifestyle and impetuous behavior give her away. According to the director’s interview with Netflix, he chose Julia Roberts for the part because of her ability to humanize even the most damaged individuals.

Mahershala Ali as G.H. Scott

The film stars Mahershala Ali as GH Scott, a powerful financial adviser who, while on vacation, crosses paths with Amanda Sanford. He sees the city’s power outages as a symptom of a deeper issue. The actor rose to fame thanks to his roles in Moonlight, True Detective, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford

Amanda Stadford’s husband Clay is played by Ethan Hawke. The power outage leaves him feeling powerless, and his calm temperament gives him an ideal counterpoint to his wife’s strong determination. “The actor brought out the character’s vulnerable side with his performance,” Esmail told Netflix.

Myha’la as Ruth Scott

The 25-year-old daughter of GH Scott, Ruth Scott, the young actress portrays her in Leave the World Behind. This character is both sensitive and bold, according to the filmmaker, who spoke with Netflix about it.

Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford

The youngest child of Amanda and Clay, Rose Sandford, is played by the 18-year-old. Attempts to binge-watch Friends were thwarted by the blackout. Logan Lucky, Utopia, and United States of AI are Farrah Mackenzie’s most recognizable works.

Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford

Danny, played by the seasoned actor, is a builder and survivalist who is prepared to handle difficult conditions.

Kevin Bacon as Danny

The adolescent son of Amanda and Clay, Archie Sandford (Charlie Evans), is a huge gamer who finds himself in a bit of a bind when the power goes out.

Leave the World Behind Plot

Apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind follows a storyline somewhat similar to that of last year’s smash hit Knock at the Cabin, which was adapted from Paul Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World.

Similar to Cabin, the plot of Leave the World Behind centers on a family enjoying a vacation until they are abruptly stopped by unknown individuals who declare that the world as they understand it is going to collapse as a result of a cyberattack.

The youngsters, portrayed by Charlie Evans and Farrah Mackenzie, are accompanied by Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, who portray a couple who rent a lavish weekend house. The unidentified father and daughter played by Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold arrive at the home claiming it as their own and seek sanctuary there. This is the bane of the existence of short-term rental hosts.

Hopefully, the film won’t be as faithful to the source material as Knock at the Cabin. The plot suffered as a whole because director M. Night Shyamalan deviated too much from the source material. My wish is that Leave the World Behind stays true to the source material as much as possible.

Leave the World Behind Trailer

On October 2, 2023, Netflix published a teaser trailer for the upcoming film Leave the World Behind. In under 100 seconds, we get a taste of the apocalyptic mayhem and the friction between Roberts and Ali’s characters.

On October 24, 2023, Netflix released the official trailer for Leave the World Behind. The trailer, set to the song “Oh Baby” by LCD Soundsystem, follows two families as they cope with the impending doom of humanity and the end of the planet. Netflix released the last teaser for Leave the World Behind on December 4, 2023.