What Is Eat Like a Bear Diet?

The Eat Like a Bear Diet is based on the premise that you should eat like a bear to lose weight. This diet focuses on eating high-fat and high-protein foods, as well as reducing your carbohydrate intake. According to proponents of this diet, eating like a bear will help you burn more fat and lose weight.

There is no scientific evidence to support the Eat Like a Bear Diet, and it may be dangerous to follow this diet without guidance from a qualified healthcare professional. The high-fat and high-protein foods recommended on this diet can lead to health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the low carbohydrate intake can cause blood sugar levels to drop dangerously low.

At this point, you may be wondering why anyone would follow the Eat Like a Bear Diet. It seems to fly in the face of accepted dietary advice that says carbohydrates are good for you and that it’s safest to consume no more than 30 percent of your total daily calories from fat. With all that said, let’s take a look at how the Eat Like a Bear Diet works to help you understand better if this is something you should try or not.

What Is Eat Like A Bear Diet?

The first thing many people notice about the Eat Like a Bear Diet is its name: You’re supposed to eat like a bear, so what does that mean exactly? Bears are carnivores which means they do not eat plants or fruits. They eat meat. This is reflected in the Eat Like a Bear Diet, which mainly recommends high-fat and high-protein foods.

Some variations of the Eat Like a Bear Diet, but most versions recommend reducing your carbohydrate intake to around 50 grams per day. This is much lower than the average intake for Americans, which is approximately 225 grams per day. Carbohydrates are your body’s leading energy source, so restricting them can cause problems such as fatigue and dizziness.

What Are The Principles Of Eat Like A Bear Diet?

The Eat Like a Bear Diet is based on three principles: Eating like a bear will help you burn more fat, mainly eating high-fat and high-protein foods will cause you to lose weight, and by restricting your carbohydrate intake, you will burn fat faster. In addition, the Eat Like a Bear Diet recommends eating six small meals per day.

This contrasts with the traditional three meals per day pattern most health professionals recommend.

What Foods Can I Eat On The Eat Like A Bear Diet?

The Eat Like a Bear Diet recommends mainly eating high-fat and high-protein foods. This includes meat, eggs, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and oils. You can also eat vegetables, but you should avoid fruits and other carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, rice, and potatoes.

Can I Drink Alcohol On The Eat Like A Bear Diet?

Many versions of the Eat Like a Bear Diet allow for moderate alcohol consumption. However, it’s important to remember that alcohol is a carbohydrate and can with your ability to lose weight. If you choose to drink alcohol while following the Eat Like a Bear Diet, limit yourself to two drinks or less per day.

This is not an ideal option for non-drinkers, but you will have to replace those calories with something else to lose weight.

An example of what you can drink on this diet is vodka sodas with minimal carbohydrate content.

How Long Does It Take To See Results With The Eat Like A Bear Diet?

Within several weeks, you may notice results, but weight loss will slow down after the first few pounds come off. Although eating like a bear is designed to help you lose weight quickly in the short term, it’s not recommended for long-term use because it doesn’t provide the variety of nutrients your body needs.

So, is the Eat Like a Bear Diet something you should try? It depends on your situation. If you struggle to lose weight and want to try a different diet from the traditional advice, the Eat Like a Bear Diet may be worth a shot.

Just keep in mind that it is restrictive and could lead to health problems if followed for an extended period. If you’re not sure whether this diet is proper for you, consult with a registered dietitian or other healthcare professional.