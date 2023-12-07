Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Great anime from Lerche Studio, such as “Given” and “Kanata no Astra,” have been released in the past. ‘Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun,’ the studio’s latest anime adaption, is another spectacular program with perfect animation, an intriguing plot, and some unforgettable, adorable characters.

At the beginning of the anime, it’s just a high school comedy. The plot builds gradually around the seven marvels of the Kamome Academy, tying each mystery to the lives of the major protagonists and the rest of the world.

Subtly shifting into a horror anime style, the show’s tone undergoes several shifts as the season goes on and the mysteries surrounding this institution are further explored. It has delivered on its promise so far, and we’re hoping for an even better second season. Speaking of which, with the first season coming to a close, I’ve compiled all the information you’ll need for the second season.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun has been officially confirmed by the official X account of the anime, only one week after After-School Hanako-Kun ended. The statement went on to say that in the fall of 2024, there would be a sequel to the After-School Hanako-kun spin-off anime.

Restricted to using a restroom Japanese mangaka Aida Iro is responsible for both writing and illustrating the Hanako-kun series. After beginning serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly GFantasy magazine in 2014, the manga finally got its first anime adaptation in 2020. A spin-off anime was then released in 2023.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Story

At Komame Academy, stories abound around Hanako-san, one of the Seven Mysteries. Hanako-san, who has made herself at home in the third section of the girls’ restroom on the third level of the old school building, satisfies the desire of anybody who calls out to her.

A high school student named Yashiro Nene, whose head is filled with amorous fantasies also uses this cursed restroom. Following these occurrences, he takes on the role of assistant to Nene Hanako, alongside whom he strives to achieve a balance between the material and spiritual realms.

Great anime from Lerche Studio like “Given” and “Kanata no Astra” are in the past. The studio has delivered yet another magnificent program with the new anime adaption “Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun,” which has impeccable animation, an alluring plot, and some irreplaceably adorable characters. The anime has a dark underbelly despite its comedic origins and early focus on a high school setting.

The anime transforms into a superb horror masterpiece as the season goes on and the secrets of the institution become clearer. It has hit its stride so far, and here’s hoping season two takes it to the next level. While the first season does a good job of introducing the characters, it doesn’t get into anyone’s personal life. Things that transpired are also unclear.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Cast

Hanako Voiced by: Megumi Ogata (Japanese); Justin Briner (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Ogata (Japanese); Justin Briner (English) Nene Yashiro Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Kou Minamoto Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English)

Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English) Sōsuke Mitsuba Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English)

Voiced by: Daiki Kobayashi (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English) Mokke Voiced by: Yuri Yoshida (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English)

Voiced by: Yuri Yoshida (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English) Kodama Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu (Japanese); Larry Brantley (English)

Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu (Japanese); Larry Brantley (English) Tsukasa Yugi Voiced by: Megumi Ogata (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Ogata (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English) Sakura Nanamine Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Kara Edwards (English)

Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Kara Edwards (English) Natsuhiko Hyūga Voiced by: Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Teru Minamoto Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); David Matranga (English) Aoi Akane Voiced by: Minako Sato (Japanese); Emily Neves (English)

Voiced by: Minako Sato (Japanese); Emily Neves (English) Lemon Yamabuki Voiced by: Genki Okawa (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English)

Voiced by: Genki Okawa (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English) Shun Yokoo & Yomogi Satou Voiced by: Shoutarou Uzawa (Yokoo), Teppei Uenishi (Satou) (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (Yokoo), Stephen Fu (Satou)(English)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun will pick up just where the anime left off, in chapter 36, if we must be precise. Although, similar to the previous season, Studio Lerche probably will reorder other plot points and skip whole arcs this time around.

However, if we are just concerned with the storyline, then it will resume immediately upon the gang’s return from the Hell of Mirrors. Strangely, Nene finds herself transported fifty years into the past while attending the Tanabata celebration. Curiously, she encounters Hanako-kun throughout his lifetime, who persists in portraying a typical school day. Nene, completely flustered, begins to investigate the whereabouts and purpose of her visit.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Trailer

Sure thing! The second season trailer for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun has not yet been released.

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2?

When it’s ready, you can catch Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. While Crunchyroll does have the formal license, Season 2 should be accessible on Hulu as well, given that Season 1 is already there.