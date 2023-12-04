Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The fantasy anime television series Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, which is a sequel to the original series Cardcaptor Sakura, ran from 1998 to 2000, is also known as Kādokyaputā Sakura Kuria Kādo-hen in Japanese.

The manga group Clamp, who also created the original manga series, wrote and drew the eponymous manga that this series is based on. Volume one of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card was released on July 3, 2016, and subsequent volumes are still being released regularly.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Season 2

Famed anime studio Madhouse revealed intentions to convert the manga series into an anime television series about a year after the series’ publication. On September 13, 2017, a special episode, aimed to act as a prologue, was aired using original video animation (OVA).

Consequently, on January 7, 2018, audiences were treated to the premiere of Season 1 of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. Ever since viewers have been patiently waiting for word on a second season, and with that, we provide to you all the information we have on Season 2 thus far.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Season 2 Renewal Status

I can confirm that! News about the second season of “Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card” broke during the Sakura Fes in April, which was also Sakura’s birthday. Because the news was made on April 1, supporters were first doubtful. But now we know it wasn’t a joke and that the next season is occurring, thanks to Madhouse and a slew of other production firms. The precise date of Season 2’s release is still unknown at this time.

Beginning with a prologue in September 2017, the first season did not begin until January 2018. The possibility of a January release, similar to the previous season, is not ruled out, however, it is unclear if a prelude would precede the second season. If a debut in January is in the works, fans should remain tuned for more news. Just like the previous season, the second season will likely be accessible on Crunchyroll as it airs.

With a ratio of roughly one chapter every episode, the first 22 episodes made up the first season, which was heavily based on the first 22 chapters of the manga.

The current chapter count for the manga is 76. At the current rate of adaptation, there will be at least 54 more episodes, and maybe more as the manga develops. Though Season 2 could be somewhat lengthier than Season 1, it won’t be significantly so since certain episodes will probably cover more than one chapter.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Season 2 Release Date

Neither the precise date nor the timetable for the release of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card season 2 has been announced. Due to the lack of excitement and information around the season’s announcement, many people questioned its veracity. Now that we know, the question of when it will begin broadcasting remains unanswered.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Story

Joining Sakura Kinomoto and her classmates at the commencement of junior high school is Syaoran Li, Sakura’s particular friend who has just returned to Tomoeda. As Sakura embarks on her mission to discover the cause of her powerlessness, all of her playing cards go blank, after a prophetic dream she had about an enigmatic hooded stranger.

Through this process, Sakura, her companions, Cerberus, and Yue—her protectors and guardians—discover and seize the see-through cards, using the upgraded magical dream key. In a supporting role, we meet Eriol, Spinel Sun, Ruby Moon, and Kaho Mizuki, who has gone back to England but is still helping Sakura and her guardians from a distance. Syaoran senses exceptional levels of magical power from Yuna D. Kaito, a butler, and guardian Sakura befriends; she also meets Akiho Shinomoto, a transfer student.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Characters

Sakura Kinomoto:

In the show, Sakura is the primary character, and she’s enthusiastic, positive, and sporty. At the age of fourteen, Sakura enrolls at Tomoeda Junior High. However, her abilities are abruptly taken away when a prophetic dream becomes a nightmare and all of Sakura’s cards are destroyed.

Tomoyo Daidouji:

In Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Tomoyo, Sakura’s closest friend from the original series, makes a triumphant comeback and resumes her position as Sakura’s trusted companion on her journeys. Tomoyo is a great buddy to Sakura; he helps her out all the time with her “battle costumes” and doesn’t tell others that she’s the Cardcaptor.

Cerberus:

Cerberus, another major character, first appeared in the original series as the protector of the volumes containing the Clow Cards. Cerberus names Sakura Cardcaptor and instructs her in the fundamentals of card capture after she inadvertently unleashes the Clow Cards in the first series.

Syaoran Li:

Syaoran, the show’s last protagonist, is related to Clow Reed, the guy behind the Clow Cards. In the original series, Syaoran, a sorcerer from the Hong Kong Li clan, shows in to steal the Clow Cards.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Season 2 Episodes

Since the manga that serves as the basis for Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card is still ongoing, it is difficult to predict how many episodes will make up the second season. The first season consisted of 22 episodes and covered the events of the first 22 chapters of the manga, with each episode covering about one chapter. However, due to this, some episodes were very condensed.

There are 76 chapters of the manga that have been published so far. This indicates that there will be at least 54 episodes remaining if the chapter-to-episode ratio stays the same, and maybe more beyond that given that the manga is still running. Although we anticipate that some episodes may cover several chapters, we do not anticipate that the second season will be too lengthy compared to the first.

Conclusion

“Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card” fans all across the globe are celebrating a monumental event with the return of the show for its second season. The news of its production has rekindled the enthusiasm and expectation that has long been linked with this classic series, even if many elements remain unclear. In the meanwhile, as we wait impatiently for Sakura and her enchanted adventures to return, stay tuned for more developments.