O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The manga series O Maidens in Your Savage Season was created by Nao Emoto and drawn by Mari Okada in Japan. The shnen manga magazine Bessatsu Shnen, published by Kodansha, ran the series from 2016 to 2019, with eight tankbon volumes collecting the chapters. The manga has been licensed in English by Kodansha USA.

It was created by a little animation company. The message is that you’ll need some time to adjust to the art style since it’s so antiquated and boring.

Nonetheless, when you go more into the anime, you’ll see that the art style complements its simple but encouraging storyline. This is a remarkable show—the kind that makes you feel good inside and makes you want to dance with glee. Season 2 of O Maidens in Your Savage is detailed here.

O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 Renewal Status

Everyone seems to like the first season of this program, as we said before. The audience praised the show for its insightful exploration of character psychology. The best part was that the show’s massive ensemble allowed each of its protagonists to have the depth they deserved. In addition, the series’ charming and easy-to-understand plot had fans smitten from the start.

Arabaru Kisetsu no Otome-Domo was also able to get high ratings with its assistance. The rating on MyAnimeList is 7.44 as of this writing. More than 237K people have joined the series MAL group, and it ranks 700th in popularity on that site.

The stats speak for themselves when they say that this anime series is top-notch. O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 may never happen, even with all these good reviews. Most of the plot points from Lay-Duce’s first season were previously covered.

However, with the release of volume eight in 2019, the manga series came to a close. So, unless they receive further volumes of the manga to create the sequel, the producers may not renew the program.

O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 Release Date

The sequel’s prospects of success are low since it lacks fresh content. As we wait for the second season screenplay, all we can do is hold out hope that the program will be renewed by the production firm.

The manga finished two years ago, and there has been no sign of a new season being developed, so this is quite doubtful. But as the second season of O Maidens in Your Savage shows, television can do anything. The only thing left to do is wait for The Walking Dead’s next episode to be released. We will update this area as soon as we get the green light.

O Maidens in Your Savage Story

In “O Maidens of Your Savage Season,” the female members of a school literary club are the protagonists. Everyone decides to answer the same icebreaker question: “What is that one thing you would like to do before you die?” Just to get everyone talking. Things become uncomfortable and funny when one of them says “sex” out of the blue. As they grow into adults and develop their emotions, the program follows these people.

O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 Cast

O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 Plot

There has been no word on whether or not the anime O Maidens in Your Savage Season will be renewed at this time.

The most important factor is that, having adapted all eight volumes of the manga, there simply isn’t enough material for another season of the anime. Around two episodes before the anime premiered, on September 9th, the manga series concluded. The anime faithfully adapted every scene and storyline from the manga.

Where to watch O Maidens in Your Savage Season?

If you want to watch “O Maidens in Your Savage” without ads, you may check into HiDive, but if you prefer Rakuten Viki, you can watch the second season on their platform.