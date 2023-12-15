Orient Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A third season of Orient is definitely in the works. The conclusion of Bushi, the anime’s second season, is drawing near. Plus, there were twelve episodes in the anime’s first season. Thus, it is anticipated that the next episode will also conclude the second season of the anime.

Nevertheless, Musashi will encounter yet another challenge in the next episode. The Bushis may be planning to reveal a secret to the Kishin in the next episode of the anime. But Musashi and his squad will have an entirely new objective to tackle at the beginning of the upcoming season.

In terms of the next anime season, it is most certainly in the works. On top of that, its debut is likely to take place by the summer of next year. That, however, is conjecture based on the anime’s track record so far.

Producers may still be debating which chapters of the original manga should make it into the next anime season. To be sure, season 3 of Orient is likely to premiere next summer, before the summer’s conclusion. For more details on when the next season will be available, see the article below!

Orient Season 3 Release Date

The renewal of Orient for a third season has sadly not been announced yet. Not even A.C.G.T., the production company, has hinted at a possible revival of the show.

The 12 episodes that made up the prior season, which was essentially the second course of the series, ran from September 27, 2022, to its conclusion. The series’ potential comeback in 2023 has been the subject of internet conjecture, but until the studio confirms the news, it will stay just that: speculation.

There are now 18 volumes in the manga, and season 2 has only gone as far as volume 13. Therefore, if the makers want to stay true to the original material, they will need to create a new season. The Awaji Island Recapture Operation Arc served as the basis for Season 2. The Houjo Arc is set to be introduced in Season 3 when it finally airs.

Orient Plot

During the Sengoku era in Japan, the protagonist, Musashi, is a fifteen-year-old kid. Oni dominated Japan during this time, while Bushi was forbidden. In this scene, Musashi disguises himself as a miner and joins a group of people who have been led astray by false information about the samurai and led to believe that demons are their rescuers. But Musashi is aware of the reality. With his unique ability, he plans to face the demons head-on.

Orient Cast

Musashi Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); A.J. Beckles (English)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); A.J. Beckles (English) Kojiro Kanemaki Voiced by: Soma Saito (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Voiced by: Soma Saito (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English) Tsugumi Hattori Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Emi Lo (English)

Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Emi Lo (English) Jisai Kanemaki Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Mick Lauer (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Mick Lauer (English) Naotora Takeda Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Daman Mills (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Daman Mills (English) Shunrai Yamamoto Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English) Aoshi Sanada Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English)

Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English) Hideo Kosameda Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano Shiro Inukai Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Brandon McInnis (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Brandon McInnis (English) Nanao Inusaka Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Heather Gonzalez (English)

Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Heather Gonzalez (English) Obsidian Goddess Voiced by: Houko Kuwashima (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English)

Voiced by: Houko Kuwashima (Japanese); Suzie Yeung (English) Michiru Saruwatari Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English) Kanetatsu Naoe Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Caleb Yen (English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Caleb Yen (English) Tatsuomi Uesugi Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English) Katsumi Amako Voiced by: Gakuto Kajiwara (Japanese); Brian Anderson (English)

Orient Season 3 Plot

The new Oni that has entered the scene is going to die in the next anime narrative. Plus, it has collected every Kisheatsu that the Yamato no Orochi monster released.

Accordingly, he may be the island’s ruler. In addition, the moment the Kishetatsu entered its body, it began to chant Michiru’s name. Michiru and Korijo seem to be in imminent danger. In addition, if Kojiro and Tsugumi are in danger, it will cause chaos throughout the island.

On the island, Musashi has already launched an assault on the new demon. Even when they band together, Musashi and the White Clad Clan are no match for the monster. As Musashi battles the monster, the Bushis on the beach are planning to lend a hand.

Everything boils down to the cooperation that will be seen in the next episode of the anime. The Shimazu family and others will demonstrate in the next episode of Orient that there are certain things worth fighting for together.