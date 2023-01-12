The White Lotus Season 3: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

After season two of The White Lotus on HBO concluded, fans are anticipating extra installments and the third season, which has been formally announced. The characters played by Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, alias Tanya, and Greg were absent from the second season, which was set in a fictitious White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy.

Similar to the previous season, issues amongst the visitors start to surface as the holiday approaches, and as was hinted in the initial episode, a corpse will be found before the conclusion of the season.

The White Lotus must employ the industry’s top public relations team: Visitors are still making extra reservations at the resort collection’s opulent hotels despite a steady line of killings. HBO approved a third season of The White Lotus before season 2 had even ended, so there’s a possibility Jennifer Coolidge’s character may return from the afterlife.

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt died in the season 2 finale as a result of a bizarre confluence of a botched assassination attempt, a head injury, and drowning, but creator Mike White is still very committed to Coolidge’s persona.

The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus, an HBO series, completed its second season in the most stunning way possible. And yet, we somehow failed to anticipate it. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) tragically slips over the edge of a boat and dies.

The next day, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finds her body, along with the corpses of the kidnappers she killed in order to escape, in the Ionian Sea. Hey, Tanya at least left with a bang. However, she ought to have removed her heels first.

Like in the previous season, White Lotus creator and producer Mike White captivated spectators with breathtaking scenery (Sicily then Hawaii) and a complicated network of people. Who would have thought that at the conclusion of this performance, we would all be cheering for a couple of cunning escorts? It turns out that viewers are most interested in seeing disturbed and very wealthy tourists portrayed. And they did, boy.

Where does Season 3 take place?

White has already offered suggestions for potential locations for a new White Lotus resort in the series. White made a suggestion that the program may move to another continent in an interview with Deadline(opens in new tab) during the Season 2 premiere.

It’s difficult to think about the next race, he told the site, “especially since we just handed in our final episode to the network yesterday.” “However, I believe it’d be wonderful if we went to a whole other continent if we did. We went to Europe and maybe Asia; that kind of insane stuff would be entertaining.”

In a Vulture interview, the showrunner also made a specific reference to a nation, mentioning Japan as a potential setting for Season 2 before settling on Sicily.

The third season’s plot would likely follow a similar structure to the previous two seasons, focusing on a bunch of hotel guests at the made-up The White Lotus resort who get into mischief.

The White Lotus Season 3 Announcement Details

On November 18, HBO officially confirmed the third season with a tweet. It said, “You are already aware of how delicious The White Lotus is. Plan your next getaway right now. Season 3 of #TheWhiteLotus has been ordered.”

This material was taken from Twitter. On their website, you could be able to access the same material in a different format or additional details.

The White Lotus Season 3 Storyline

Like the season 1 cast handed over to the season 2 cast, season 3 will follow a fresh set of visitors. The third season will, as White hinted in a post-finale interview on HBO, be primarily concerned with, well, death.

The first season sort of focused on money, the second on sex, and I believe the third would take a sarcastic and humorous look at death as well as eastern spirituality and religion. And playing another game of White Lotus seems like it might be a rich tapestry,” he remarked.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast

We wouldn’t be too shocked if Coolidge and Greis’s characters returned in the third season as they were the sole connections throughout seasons one and two. However, considering Tanya’s terrible passing, it’s not clear whether Coolidge will be reprising her part in any way. There is a potential that Portia might return as well if White decides to continue the plot.

Michael Imperioli may even make another appearance at that moment. Who knows, maybe there’ll be another White Lotus season when Dominic arrives with his wife and they fix it all up, White commented during a recent chat with the showrunner, according to the Sopranos star, who spoke with Esquire.

So far, only two actors—Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who portray Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and her husband Greg, respectively—have appeared in both seasons. The show’s creator has expressed his desire for Jennifer Coolidge to return for season 3.

What happened at the end of The White Lotus season 2

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) effectively eliminates virtually all of her would-be assassins at the conclusion of The White Lotus Season 2, including the evil Quentin (Tom Hollander), only to encounter her demise shortly after by striking her skull on a metal railing after falling from a boat. The next day, her corpse is discovered floating in the ocean, but her aide Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) makes it to an airport and departs Sicily without needing to deal with the fallout or admit she knew what had occurred.

But before Portia departs Italy, she gives Albie (Adam DiMarco), who Lucia defrauded of a substantial sum of money, her phone number (Simona Tabasco). Additionally, Season 2 ends with a suggestion that Albie’s mother and father (Michael Imperioli) may be able to mend their previously strained bond. The marriages of Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and Cameron (Theo James) all ended The White Lotus Season 2 with just a tenuous hold on their individual unions.

The White Lotus Season 3 Release Date

Season three has not yet started filming. Nobody is certain about the debut date. However, we’ll venture the best estimate. The White Lotus’ first season debuted back in July 2021. In October 2022, a little more than a year later, the second episode aired.

So it’s feasible that the release date will be around late 2023 or early 2024. There is at least some indication of a production schedule according to Theo James’ recent statement to Rolling Stone that now the group spent around six months shooting season two in Sicily.