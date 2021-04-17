Mobile Suit Gundam, the sentence of Tomino: “I will destroy Demon Slayer and Evangelion”

Mobile Suit Gundam is a work that has made the history of animation, a title that has helped to revolutionize the mecha genre and anime products. Even today, more than 80 years old, Yoshiyuki Tomino continues to work tirelessly for the love of industry and the profession.

In a few weeks, the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash will debut in Japan, exactly on 7 May, which will usher in the new season of the franchise on the big screen. The success of Demon Slayer ed Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 at the box office did not leave the master Tomino indifferent who, already last January, had justified the explosion of the Koyoharu Gotouge jewel as the result of a coincidence.

In fact, the director is not new to releases of this type and, only a few days ago, on the occasion of an appearance for a TV program, he decreed his last sentence: “I will destroy Demon Slayer and Evangelion. This is the motivation that drives me to continue creating souls in my 80s.“

Although his words may sound very strong, in reality this underlines the profound respect that the master feels for these titles that have managed to make people talk about themselves all over the world and collect dizzying numbers. And you, instead, what do you think of the sentence of Yoshiyuki Tomino, the creator of Mobile Suit Gundam? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.