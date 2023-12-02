Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Get ready for another thrilling adventure with the lovable blue speedster in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the third episode, after the phenomenal success of the first two. Everyone loves Sonic and can’t wait for him to come back to the big screen with his signature red sneakers and feisty demeanor.

In 2020, the iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog made a spectacular debut at the cinema, bringing Sega’s creation to life. The film was a smashing success with both longtime fans and new viewers, setting the stage for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which added even more depth to the Sonic film franchise.

Sonic fans excitedly anticipated the announcement of Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s potential release date in August 2022. In December 2024, Sonic fans will be able to continue their journey with the third episode of the Power-Sonic tale.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date

On December 20, 2024, the company intends to release Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Despite the popularity of the first two films in their 2020 and 2022 first-quarter releases, the studio seems to have more faith in the series as a whole, since the third film is set to be released around the holidays. After previously facing strong competition from Avatar 3 on the same day, Sonic will now compete with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts for the title of top box office earner, thanks to a change in Disney’s release schedule.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cast

Fans of the Sonic series will be happy to hear that Ben Schwartz and James Marsden, who played Sonic and Tom, respectively, will reprise their roles in the third film.

Sonic, the eponymous blue hero, is voiced by Schwartz, while Sheriff Tom, Sonic’s closest buddy, is played by Marsden. Elba, who plays Knuckles, will be returning for the sequel, while Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who portrays the cute yellow fox Tails, will also be returning.

A list of everyone who has been officially cast as Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Tom Butler as Commander Walters

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Plot

There has been no word yet on the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, however, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did hint to potential future developments. Potentially expanded upon in the third film is the idea of Super Sonic, in which the Chaos Emeralds serve as Sonic’s power source. In addition, the film concluded with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles becoming a trio; Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has promised an adventure where all three characters are together from the beginning.

One of the most well-known characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 2—Shadow the Hedgehog—was introduced in the middle of the credits. Consequently, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 supporters are hoping that Shadow will play a pivotal antagonistic role.

Rouge the Bat, Shadow’s longstanding companion and another antihero, is one of the characters set up for future appearances in the games by Shadow’s introduction. Agent Stone, Robotnik’s go-between, was hiding in the area, but the soldiers thought he perished, so he was able to leave.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Creators

Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two films starring the pixelated speedster, will be back for a third. Although Fowler was originally unsigned for the third installment, he was optimistic about Sonic’s future and his work so far, thus the confirmation took some time to arrive.

Like with its writers and producers, Paramount is pleased to have Jeff Fowler back on board. The film’s other crucial trio—John Whittington, Josh Miller, and Pat Casey—are returning for a second stint as writers. Although there has been no word from the authors about details, fans should expect Sonic to make several pop culture allusions and Knuckles to punch stuff in the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer

We expect to see a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teaser in the summer of 2024, albeit one has not been released just yet. There will be more advertising materials for the new film as we get closer to its December release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Production Details

There have been rumblings recently that production on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has begun. According to those in the know, principal filming is set to start later this year. According to those in the know, Jeff Fowler, the genius behind the first two Sonic movies, will be back in the director’s chair.

Visual effects will probably get a lot of attention and take up a big chunk of the production schedule because of the popularity and graphical richness of the previous films.

Conclusion

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, continuing the franchise’s successful run, will be released on December 20, 2024. With almost $700 million globally thus far, the third installment is set to introduce a new antagonist called Shadow the Hedgehog.

Former Sonic and Tom voices Ben Schwartz and James Marsden, respectively, are part of the cast. Elba will play Knuckles, while Colleen O’Shaughnessey will play Tails, in the film. No trailers have been published yet, however, promotional materials are set to be released in the summer of 2024.