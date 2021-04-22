nine stylish proposals for your Beats Studio3, Beats Solo Pro and AirPods Max

Apple, in late 2020, released its AirPods Max, over-ear headphones with a careful design and high price which is not available to everyone (629 euros). With them, the company ensures to provide high fidelity sound with active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode so that they can be adjusted to any environment and situation.

These are not the only Bluetooth headband headphones that Apple has in its catalog. Under the Beats by Dr. Dre brand, it sells three more models: Beats Solo3, Beats Studio3 and the most recent, Beats Solo Pro. All of them come with a case to store them when not in use, but a lot people who use them daily prefer a support.

If you are looking for a stand for headphones with which to place them in style on the desk or workspace to have them at hand and located at any time, in this guide we collect some of the best options that can be purchased online.

New Bee Headphone Stand

With a central pole of aluminium alloy robust and slim, and rubber stabilizers under the surface to ensure it does not move and avoid scratches, this mount (9.99 euros) is an economical option to place our headphones on the ear. They rest on a soft and protective rubber on the top.

Kalibri Wooden Headphone Stand

Great stability and attractiveness for this real wood headphone stand (25.99 euros). The EVA rubber feet provide optimal grip on the table and prevent scratches. Available in various designs (beige birch wood, light brown bamboo, walnut, white or black oak), it has dimensions of 27.1 x 17.4 x 11.6 cm and universal fit.

Walnut Aluminum Headphone Stand by QinCoon

With a metallic matte finish and made of woodThis headphone holder (25.99 euros) is robust, with a base stable enough for the headphones to be safe. It is non-slip and with universal compatibility, the manufacturer explicitly mentioning Apple’s AirPods Max.

Babacom Aluminum Alloy Headphone Stand

If Apple were to market an official support for its headphones, it would possibly be very similar to Babacom’s (13.99 euros), a support weighing 200 grams and made of aluminum alloy that is more durable than the plastic used in other alternatives. The base is 5.5mm thick and has a non-slip silicone pad on the bottom to provide stability. The height is adjustable by adjusting the nut, and compatible with any headband headphones.

Babacom Headphone Stand, Aluminum Alloy Gaming Headset Stand with 5.5mm Base and Silicone Pad, Stable Height Adjustable Headset Stand for All Headphone Sizes

Avantree Headphone Tray Stand

Support and silicone tray, and metal arm. This support (21.99 euros) has an approximate weight of 362 grams and is elegant, simple and takes up little space. It is stable and with a non-slip base on which you can organize the headphone cables. The manufacturer indicates that it is suitable for headphones with a headband of 4 cm and 25 cm in height.

MoKo Acrylic Headphone Stand

This simple stand (12.99 euros) suitable for all headphones is made of high quality acrylic material, with good toughness and toughness. The curved shape makes it more stable. It is available in transparent and black.

Lamicall Headphone Table Stand

If you don’t have space on the table or deskThis swivel mount ($ 14.99) fits any type of headband headphones and features a silicone cable organizer to keep your workspace tidy. It is available in both white and black.

TotalMount Headphone Monitor Stand

Keep your headphones close at hand with this TotalMount monitor headphone stand (18.99 euros). Place it on either the left or the right side of the screen to eliminate desktop clutter. It is compatible with all headband headphones, and has a simple design. The bracket has a soft silicone coverage, and sticks to the back of the monitor through an adhesive that is easy to remove.

SATECHI Headphone Holder with USB 3.0 Ports and 3.5mm Jack

If until now the headphone stands that we have discussed only had the function of organizing them, this SATECHI stand (46.99 euros) It has three USB-A 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gbps transfer speed) and a 3.5 mm jack connector for headphones. On the back of the arm there is an accessory for organizing the cables.

