Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime version of the manga series Shoot! Goal to a Future is being made. People are excited to see this new sports anime series and are eagerly waiting for more information about the anime series Shoot! Goal to a Future.

Shoot! Goal to the Future is nearing its last episode, and Shoot! The second season of Goal to a Future is very exciting.

This article has everything you need to know about the next season of the popular show Shoot! Goal to a Future. If you want to learn more about the second season of Shoot! Goal to the Future, read our article to the end.

And this article has the most up-to-date information about the first season of the anime show Shoot! Goal to a Future, so make sure to read it to the end.

Go! Aim for the Future The Shoot! franchise in Japan has an anime show called “Anime.” After the Aoki Densetsu Shoot! TV anime series, the franchise is making a new version of that show in the form of a new anime series.

The show is about the soccer game at Kakegawa High School and the people who play it. The tournaments are set up to tell a story about a group of characters called Toshihiko, Kenji, and Kazuhiro, who are called the “golden trio.”

The Japanese sports anime series is based on an original Japanese manga series made by Tsukasa Oshima and directed by Noriyuki Nakamura. It is licensed by Crunchyroll and shown on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Shizuoka, YTV, BS NTV, and BS Fuji.

Shinji Shimizu as well as Yoshio Takami, under the direction of Daisuke Nishio, made the TV show Aoki Densetsu Shoot! for the Fuji Tv networks. The show is mostly about sports and drama, which made it popular with a lot of people.

Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime Release Date

The first Japanese Manga series started in 1990 and ran for 13 years, ending in 2003. Fans loved it and kept it going. It was published in 33 volumes of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Based on this series, Aoki Densetsu Shoot! premiered on November 7, 1993, with a brand-new episode that went off with a bang. The show went on until December 1994.

After that, different productions picked up the series to stream it to fans. Because of what the creators and producers of a team did, anime fans have to keep checking to see if there are any new episodes of Shoot! Goal to the Future Anime. The release dates are not set in stone, but the official announcement says it will happen on the first day of July 2023.

Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime Cast

The incredible casts are to thank for the huge success of the anime series. The following people are in Aoki Densetsu Shoot! :

Toshihiko Tanaka voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa: The main lead of the Aoki Densetsu Shoot! anime series.

Kazuhiro Hiramatsu voiced by Masami Kikuchi: One of Toshihiko’s best friends who once stopped playing soccer but resumed after Toshihiko convinced him.

Kenji Shiraishi voiced by Nobutoshi Canna: The skillful goalkeeper who left playing soccer before but resumed later.

Kazumi Endo voiced by Noriko Hidaka: The manager of the soccer club who was also the crush of Toshihiko.

Atsushi Kamiya voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa: The vice-captain of the soccer tea who was rude outside but soft-hearted inside.

Keigo Mahori voiced by Tomokazu Seki: One of the teammates of the playing team.

Yutaka Sasaki: Skillful player who wasn’t considered a good player but was selected for the main squad.

Shinichi Nitta: The close friend of Sasaki who was also on the team and plays well as a defender.

Tsuyoshi Akahori: In the defensive squad, one of the toughest to be played on.

Shigeki Otsuka: A good friend of Akahori who was also an excellent player.

Unlike Aoki Densetsu Shoot!, Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime will have casts that are not the same as those in Aoki Densetsu Shoot! The actors and characters will play roles that are completely different from each other. This will spice up the show. Here is a list of the characters and what their roles are:

Hideto Tsuji voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

Subaru Kurokawa voiced by Shunichi Toki

Jo Kazama voiced by Yuki Ono

Kohei Kokubo V Shimba Tsuchiya

Atsushi Kamiya voiced by Yuichiro Umehara

Yoshiharu Kubo voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi

Ryu Sahara voiced by Tomoaki Maeno

Takumi Sonoda voiced by Junichi Saito

Tsubasa Namioka voiced by Kentaro Mashiro

Ryuji Amagai voiced by Ryota Suzuki

Soma Hayashi voiced by Ryunosuke Matsumura

Hinata Tatsunami voiced by Daisuke Hirose

Kei Matsuhashi voiced by Yugo Sato

Kazuki Yamaguchi voiced by Yuya Hozumi

Toya Nakano voiced by Yuya Hirose

Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime Trailer

Shoot! Goal To The Future Anime Plot

Shoot! is a new part of the “The Shoot” series, which has been built in different ways. Fans can enjoy a new storyline in the anime Goal to the Future. But it seems likely that the show will be a mix of drama and sports, such as Aoki Densetsu Shoot!

The story will begin at Kakegawa High School, where the main characters are Atsushi Kaniya, captain of an Italian Soccer Team, as well as Hideto Tsuji, a high school pupil.

Before Atsushi graduated from high school, he was the soccer team captain. When he left, the team lost its greatest and most skilled player.

Hideto doesn’t want to play the game because he doesn’t care about it. After Atsushi persuades him, he might agree to be a part of the story of the series Shoot! The Long-Term Goal The anime will follow the game’s plot, but it will add some twists and climaxes to make the story more interesting.

Toshihiko joined a club’s soccer team because his hero, Yoshiharu Kubo, played soccer at Provides users High School when Toshihiko was there. The best “Kakenishi Golden Trio” was made up of his friends Kenji, Kazuhiro, and Toshihiko.

In high school, those who didn’t want to be on the team because Kazuhiro’s father wanted him to pay more attention to school, and Kenji was in a fight that led to his squad getting qualified because he had a short temper.

Later, they were both shown joining the squad because Kazuhiro’s father agreed to let him join if his grades wouldn’t suffer and Kenji saw how important soccer as well as the golden trio were in his life.

When Kubo scored a goal while he was dead during one of the games, the story took an unexpected turn. The game was won by Toshihiko’s last-minute goal, but the team lost to Kubo. The team lost to the nationals in the series because it was still tough for them to deal with Kubo’s death.