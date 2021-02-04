Black Widow: release date, cast, trailer and all you need to know about the Marvel feature film with Scarlett Johansson

When will Black Widow be released? It will be released on 7th May 2021. We have the end of the story; here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel feature film.

After Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Spider-Man, it is. Therefore, the Black Widow (Black Widow) turn to have the right to his feature film. Before its postponement, the film was set to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson. She will have to fight against her demons and her main enemy: Taskmaster (the Chore Master).

The latest information:

A launch still postponed?

According to information from Variety, the American majors are studying the option of a further postponement of their blockbusters. Black Widow would be affected, like many other films.

The vaccination campaign has started across the Atlantic, but the number of new positive cases remains high. Many cinemas are still closed in the United States as in Europe, and it is difficult to know when the situation will get back to normal.

Therefore, the studios are wondering and do their calculations. After a complicated 2020 for the cinema, 2021 is in the same vein. Therefore, to avoid excessively abysmal losses at the box office, delaying theatrical releases could still be the preferred solution.

No launch directly in streaming?

Disney would not have planned to do like Warner by releasing its productions for the year 2021 simultaneously in cinema and streaming. In any case, this is what the Deadline reported a few weeks ago. According to information from the American media, Black Widow should not skip the cinema box-like Mulan, Artemis Fowl, or Soul.

However, Disney’s strategy may still change, but this is the current trend. This news should reassure some operators, as streaming is asserting itself as a major competitive outlet.

Some investors would like a release on Disney +

In an interview with Variety, Dan Loeb, director of an investment fund, does not understand why Disney does not skip the cinema box to put his film directly online on Disney +.

This would give Disney + a definite competitive advantage over its competitors, Netflix and Prime Video in the lead. He believes that the streaming platform could recruit many subscribers by using its blockbusters as premium products.

It is possible, but not certain, that Disney is not ready to generalize this practice. For Marvel, Star Wars, and even Disney Pixar, cinema is still a logical outlet. Finally, when the health situation allows it.

A release date (again) was postponed:

While several films (including the latest James Bond ) have seen their release postponed due to the coronavirus, Marvel first confirmed that Black Widow would not be impacted. Therefore, the first feature film of phase 4 of the MCU was due out on April 29 in France. Disney (owner of Marvel) had even released the film’s final trailer to reassure worried fans.

In the end, this was not the case, and the feature film is still pending. It was due to arrive in the dark rooms on October 28, but it seems still missed. Finally, its launch will wait until May 2021 (at the earliest); Disney has formalized the information.

What to expect?

Meanwhile, like the first two trailers, the last video doesn’t provide any concrete answers. We see Natasha Romanoff return to Russia to fight Taskmaster, the big bad of this new opus, and his gift of mimicry. The opus will be centered on the past, the origins, and the young woman’s motivations. In the Tsars’ land, she reunites with her family, apparently as talented as she is in the art of fighting and killing.

Therefore, it is the opportunity to see for the first time the Master of corvee, the mysterious villain of the film. Even today, we do not even know who was chosen to interpret it, and it is not this first glance that will allow us to know much more.

David Harbor (Sheriff Hopper in Stranger Things ) is also part of the Red Guard (the Russian version of Captain America). Recall that Black Widow’s action occurs shortly after Captain America’s events: Civil War, but before Infinity War and Endgame, which makes it a prelude to the most recent Avengers films.

A first for Black Widow in the cinema:

“It’s a film about forgiveness of oneself and the family,” the actress explained in an interview with Vanity Fair on November 26. “In Black Widow, we find the heroine in the midst of an existential crisis. We follow her on this personal journey where she faces herself in many ways and ends up regaining control of herself. It’s her odyssey.”

Filming ended in mid-November. The action will take place in Budapest. According to Deadline, there could be an appearance for Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but Marvel has yet to announce his presence officially.

Note that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that this new film would better understand Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. According to him, “You will see some of his actions in Infinity War and Endgame in a new light once you see Black Widow.”

The first Marvel is written and directed by women:

Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) directed the film. She is the first woman to shoot a Marvel feature film. The screenplay is written by screenwriter and producer Jac Schaeffer, best known for her other female superhero film Captain Marvel. Black Widow is the first Marvel film written and directed exclusively by women.

Who is in the casting?

There will be Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff or The Black Widow, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov aka the Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, OT Fagbenle as Mason, Rachel Weisz as Melina, and Ray Winstone’s role is not yet known. Stay tuned for the next update.