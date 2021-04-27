Nine straps designed for the Apple Watch as a Mother’s Day gift

The Apple Watch is one of the best-selling wearables in the world, and for many users it has become an essential accessory for everyday life. Each person uses it in a different way, although almost since its inception it has been focused as a “health” device or for athletes who seek to record their daily physical activity.





Regardless of the model, one of the strengths of the Apple Watch is its high degree of customization, and not because of the dials, which Apple barely leaves room for maneuver, but because of the straps. There is a fairly wide market with many options of all kinds of colors, materials and finishes. For Mother’s Day 2021, give away one (s) to expand the collection.

Narrow thin stainless steel strap from Wanme

Available in six different colors (black, silver, gold, champagne gold, pink and “flashy”), this lightweight metal strap (11.99 euros) has a hook that opens and closes easily, and is strong and breathable. Suitable for more formal situations or day to day.

Oileai Waterproof Silicone Strap

This model (7.88 euros) has a 3D pattern that makes the strap easily different from other silicone proposals. This available in 12 colors for a precise combination according to the clothes we wear and the day. It is soft, resistant to sweat, prevents skin irritation and is very light and comfortable to wear.

QAZNZ leather strap

Give your Apple Watch a more elegant touch without spending a lot of money with this leather strap (19.99 euros), with a simple and clean design. Is available in seven colors. The firm already warns that with use it will wrinkle, but that it is a totally normal phenomenon.

AmBand Nylon Braided Belt

For the most athletic, this braided nylon strap (9.99 euros) is compatible with all Apple Watch models, it is easy to install and the adjustable metal buckle allows you to wear the watch securely so that it does not move and provides more reliable heart rate readings .

amBand Sport Solo Loop Band Compatible with Apple Watch strap 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm, soft braided adjustable elastic Nylon replacement strap compatible with iWatch 6/5/4/3/2/1 SE series

Correa Urban Amor Gear Civilian

Sporty design with black lacquered stainless steel clasp and antibacterial soft silicone so sweat from physical activity is not a problem. It adapts to almost any circumference of the wrist, and its price is 30 euros.

Light House resin strap

This strap with a pattern reminiscent of marble it is eye-catching, but elegant. It is waterproof for hand washing and swimming, but they do not recommend scuba diving with it. It’s comfortable to wear, and each piece of resin has been expertly polished. There are many different colors to choose from, and its price is 22.99 euros.

Bee detail strap for Apple Watch

This bracelet (21.99 euros) with rhinestone inlaid diamonds and stainless steel fits wrists from 5.7 to 8.1 inches, and its main differential point is the detail of the bees near the magnets to attach it to the watch. It is available in eight different colors / configurations.

Suritt Oslo Leather Strap

Suritt is a Spanish brand specialized in the manufacture of accessories for iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch using skin as the main material. The Oslo model (79.95 euros) is made of natural leather worked with a careful tanning process and with a lining made of cowhide to keep the strap in optimal condition for as long as possible.

Official Apple Leather Loop Strap

This leather strap treated in a tannery in Arzignano (Italy) has a grainy texture, but is soft and cushiony so that it molds seamlessly to the wrist. It is available in various colors and its price is 99 euros.