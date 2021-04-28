characteristics, price and technical data sheet.

Brands are nourishing their catalogs for the mid-range with 5G well and there are more and more options, sometimes not very different so that the user can decide on a minimum of details. It is the case of the new OPPO A95 5G, another option from this manufacturer within the more standard mid-range.

The new A95 5G drinks a lot from the OPPO A93 5G that we saw last January. In fact, it is very similar both inside and out, but in this case the processor is slightly higher and the screen is AMOLED.

OPPO A95 5G datasheet

OPPO A95 5G Dimensions and weight 160,1 x 73,4 x 7,8 mm

173 grams Screen AMOLED 6.43 inches

FullHD+ (1.080 x 2.400 px) 60 Hz Processor Dimensity 800U RAM 8 GB LPDDR4x Storage 128/256 GB Rear cameras 48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP UGA f/2.2

2 MP macro f/2.4 Frontal camera 16 MP Drums 4.310 mAh + 30 W Operating system Android 11 + ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 5G Dual SIM / 5G / Wi-Fi 802.11ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / GPS Others Minijack 3,5 mm

Fingerprint reader under the screen Price

Attack of the clones

If for a couple of years it is no longer easy to distinguish a mid-range mobile on an aesthetic level, the OPPO A95 5G makes it difficult with its own predecessors. We see the same back with gradient and the domino-shaped camera module in one corner.

Of course, this new mobile has a somewhat different design from this module, proportionally larger and with a strip at the bottom. But on the front we also see the hole on the screen on the left and the chin. The fingerprint reader is on the screen and is quite thin and light, with a thickness of 7.8 millimeters and 173 grams of weight (without having a small screen).

Speaking precisely of the screen, in this case the A95 5G presents a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED, unlike the IPS of the A93. Tie at FullHD + resolution, but lost opportunity to put a refresh rate higher than the conventional 60 Hz.

Switch to MediaTek and smaller battery

Inside, in the performance and autonomy part, we see other novelties with respect to the previous thing. While the A93 was in the less ambitious line of Qualcomm for 5G, in the case of the A95 5G we see a MediaTek Dimensity 800U, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The storage is 128 GB or 256 GB, so we will see two variants.

The battery shrinks slightly, while maintaining fast charging. In this case we see a stack of 4.310 mAh with 30 watt fast charge, Bluetooth 5.1 and audio minijack.

On a photographic level, it is not a mobile called to stand out, seeing a very common camera combination:

48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture lens.

Wide angle with 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture lens.

Macro with 2 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture lens.

Front camera with 16 megapixel sensor.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A95 5G

The OPPO A95 5G has been presented in China and it remains to be seen if it will make the jump to the international market. It is available in the variants that we have discussed and in the colors black, white and blue: