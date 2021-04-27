Trailer and release date of ‘Physical’: Rose Byrne is a guru of aerobics tapes in the new Apple TV + comedy

Rose Byrne already has a new series. A year after seeing her as Gloria Steinem in the wonderful ‘Mrs. America ‘, the actress continues with the period fictions with’ Physical ‘, Apple TV + drama that already has a release date. On June 18 will arrive the new bet of the platform from which We can already see a first teaser trailer.

Created by Annie Weisman, Rose Byrne plays Sheila, a quiet and conformist housewife who, when alone, has a dark and funny worldview. Haunted by her personal demons that affect how she sees herself, women will find in the world of aerobics an unexpected way out of all your troubles.

The rise of VHS (I forgot to mention that this is California in the 80s) will make Sheila a pioneer in the revolutionary aerobics tape industry. We will see this entire trip over ten episodes.

Along with Byrne, the cast of ‘Physical’ is completed with Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks y Ashley Liao. The series – which, why fool you, has left me an aroma of ‘GLOW’ – is written by Weissman (‘Almost Family’) and has a team of directors composed of Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.