Spotify teams up with Facebook to listen to music directly on the social network with an integrated mini-player

Last week Facebook presented its great bet on audio. A bet that also includes a direct collaboration with Spotify for play music streaming directly in the Facebook app. The feature is finally available, for both premium users and Spotify free plan users.





What Facebook and Spotify have decided to do is integrate a small player within the Facebook app for Android and iOS. The mini-player will appear when playing a song and allows you to continue listening to the song while browsing the Facebook app.

It is actually about an expansion of the capabilities of the Spotify music sharing system on Facebook. When we share a song from Spotify and send it to Facebook, it will appear in the stories or in the News Feed (depending on where we choose). If another user sees the content, they can press to play it. This is when the new player will appear and will allow you to listen to the song in full without leaving Facebook.

Spotify says the service is available to both your paid and free subscribers. The latter, however, at the end of the song, will hear announcements and random music reproductions. However, the song shared and played initially will be in full for everyone.

The mini-producer has been in trials in different regions of the world such as Mexico or Thailand. Today it reaches a global level for the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay. It will reach more countries in the coming months.

What each one gains from this agreement

An important point to keep in mind is that Spotify is still necessary even if the song is played on Facebook. It requires a Spotify account and the app installed on the smartphone. By giving a song to play, there is actually an exchange between the two apps so that Spotify starts the playback on Facebook. Spotify is actually in charge of everything that is played, the ads that can be heard, or the revenue from new users who sign up for the paid plan.

Therefore, Spotify gains with this the possibility of reach and distribution that the Facebook platform has. A way to reach many more users who can reach Facebook and stay for the advantages that Spotify offers.

For its part, this agreement can be a very useful feature for Facebook to retain users for longer at your service. The user does not have to leave the app to listen to a song and stays entertained longer with an audio feature that can be in the background while viewing photos, reading articles or consuming other content on Facebook.

Via | Spotify