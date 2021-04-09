Nokia X10 and Nokia X20: 5G makes its way into the Finnish low-end

Nokia has just presented a new and large batch of devices, all of them framed in the entry range and in the mid-range. Its two spearheads are the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, two devices that are committed to bringing 5G connectivity to the low range thanks to the Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

Both devices are quite similar, especially on the outside, although there are some differences related to the camera, storage and power in terms of RAM. They can be purchased from May or June, depending on the model, and their prices start at 329 and 379 euros, respectively.

Data sheet of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

Nokia x10 nokia x20 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 168,94 x 79,7 x 9,1 mm 210 grams 168,94 x 79,7 x 9,1 mm 220 grams SCREEN 6.67 inch IPS / LCD FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 450 nits Format 20: 9 6.67 inch IPS / LCD FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 450 nits Format 20: 9 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU Adreno 619 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU Adreno 619 MEMORIA RAM 4/6 GB 6/8 GB Internal storage 64/128 GB expandable with microSD cards 128 GB expandable with microSD cards rear camera 48 MP Wide angle 5 MP Depth 2 MP Macro 2 MP 64 MP Wide angle 5 MP Depth 2 MP Macro 2 MP front camera 8 MP 32 MP drums 4.470 mAh Fast charge 18W 4.470 mAh operating system Android 11 Android 11 connectivity 5G WiFi ac Bluetooth 5.0 GPS, Glonass, Galileo NFC FM Radio Dual NanoSIM 5G WiFi ac Bluetooth 5.0 GPS, Glonass, Galileo NFC FM Radio Dual NanoSIM others Google Assistant button Side fingerprint reader Audio OZO IP52 Google Assistant button Side fingerprint reader Audio OZO IP52 price From 329 euros From 379 euros

Almost identical on the outside

The two new Nokia mobiles are nailed on the outside. In both cases Nokia has opted for a simple back in different colors where we find the circular module with the four cameras, the logo of Carl Zeiss (who is in charge of the optics) and the logo of the company. The fingerprint reader, meanwhile, has been brought to the rear. The difference, for practical purposes, is in the weight, since the X20 weighs 10 grams more.

And really up to here the differences, since both devices also share the specifications of the screen. The two mobiles mount a 6.67 IPS panel in 20: 9 format and FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). This is perforated in the upper left corner to hide the front camera.

More interesting elements to highlight of the construction are the aforementioned side fingerprint reader, the button dedicated to invoking Google Assistant and the presence of a headphone jack, something that is not seen every day today.

The input range does not sacrifice 5G

If we take a look at the engine of these two new devices we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform. This is one of the company’s latest chips and, as its name suggests, stands out for being compatible with 5G networks. They are, therefore, the first low-end Nokia to have this technology.

Next to him we find four or six gigas of RAM in the Nokia X10 and six or eight gigas RAM memory in Nokia X20. These are completed with 64 or 128 GB in the basic model and with 128 GB in the superior model, although in both cases the capacity can be expanded through microSD cards.

For the battery, Nokia has implemented 4.470 mAh inside the mobiles, enough to, depending on the brand, reach two days of autonomy. In any case, we already know that this will depend on the use we make of the terminal. The operating system is Android 11 and Nokia has committed to offer three years of updates and warranty.

We ended up reviewing the photograph. The two terminals have four cameras on the back and share the five megapixel wide angle, the two megapixel depth sensor and the macro, also two megapixels. However, the main sensor of the Nokia X10 is 48 megapixels, while that of the Nokia X20 is 64 megapixels. Differences also in the front camera, which is eight and 32 megapixels, respectively.

Versions and price of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

The Nokia X10 It will be available from June in Forest and Snow colors and in three configurations: 6/64 GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128 GB. Its price starts at 329 euros. The Nokia X20For its part, it will be available from May in Midnight Sun and Nordic color in versions with 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB. Its price starts at 379 euros.