New information revealed on the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, we recently told you about Kaguya-sama Love is War, a manga with a distinctly comic taste that materialized thanks to the careful work of Aka Akasaka that after catching on the Japanese public, it also conquered the West with a widely appreciated animated adaptation.

The anime production has in fact seen the end of the first season, with excellent feedback from fans who have thus brought to the official announcement of a second season which would have allowed all interested to meet again the many characters of the production. Well, after the publication of a new promotional video that allowed us to take a first look at the new events that will be narrated in the new episode, the staff at work on the production has revealed some additional information on his expected work.

Going into more detail, some news related to the soundtrack of Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen) have been revealed. In particular, the staff confirmed that Masayuki Suzuki – after having already worked on the opening theme of the first season of the series – will deal with the opening theme of the work, titled "Daddy! Daddy! Do!" together with Airi Suzuki.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in recent weeks information has also been revealed regarding the number of episodes of the second season of Kaguya-sama Love is War.