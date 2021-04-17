Netflix’s Castlevania to premiere its final season in May

Netflix has finally revealed the long-awaited release date for the fourth season of CastlevaniaAlthough fans may be disheartened to learn that this next entry to the world of vampire hunters will be their last.

The announcement came in a new trailer following the release of a new poster showing the greatest heroes and villains of the video game adaptation for the serie created by Konami. It is clear that even with Dracula out of the land of the living, Trevor Belmont and his friends have many battles to win in the anime.

The third season of Castlevania left Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard in very different places than when they had originally started their journey. The two former vampire hunters traveled the countryside to eradicate the darkness as Alucard tried to step out of his father’s shadow.

Castlevania Season 4 release date

Netflix addressed his official Twitter account to share a new Castlevania Season 4 trailer, with a release date on May 13, 2021, and while this will be the last season of this animated adventure, it seems that the creative minds behind the series are betting everything on an epic ending.

What will we see in Castlevania Season 4?

With the accumulated armies on the side of Carmilla and her sisters, and the devil’s counterfeiter Isaac seeking revenge Due to the death of Dracula, it seems that the Netflix series aims to tell more about the Belmont Clan and its eternal battle against the lord of the vampires.

Although not many new images were shown in this new trailer, it is clear that the heroes and villains are not withholding anything in this fourth season. While no specific details have emerged, in The Truth News We imagine that based on the popularity of the anime series, we won’t see the end of the Belmont Clan.

Will Castlevania have Season 5 on Netflix?

Fans can look forward to a continuation of the franchise as the new bearers of the Belmont Clan take on the world of vampires and demons. According to information from Deadline, Netflix wants to make a new series in the same universe Castlevania. What do you hope will happen in season 4?

Would you like a spin off anime from the Castlevania world?

Would you like a spin off anime from the Castlevania world?