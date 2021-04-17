Chainsaw Man to share details of his anime at new MAPPA event

MAP study he continues to make a name for himself in the world of anime. Having completed the first half of the fourth and final season of Shingeki no Kyojin, his adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen It was a success and they will soon premiere an anime for him manga of action Chainsaw Man.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the animation studio’s inception, it appears that the anime creators might be hinting that a first look at the anime adaptation for the anime franchise. Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The official Twitter account Chainsaw Man shared details about Studio MAPPA’s 10th anniversary stage event, which could be our first chance to witness how the animation studio will bring the surreal adventures of Denji and his fellow demon hunters to life:

Screenshot: Chainsaw Man on Twitter “MAPPA Event June 27”

What is Chainsaw Man about?

The Chainsaw Man manga has become one of the most popular without the benefit of a television series. For those unfamiliar, the series is a story that follows the joven Denji, a man who lives from day to day while simultaneously working as a hit man for the mob.

With her little one perro Pochita Having the ability to sprout a chainsaw from his body, Denji eventually merges with his dog and enters a world of demons where he uses his chainsaw powers to reduce demonic forces while trying to hilariously navigate everyday life.

When is the Chainsaw Man anime coming out?

MAPPA has yet to release images of the long-awaited adaptation, but it looks like that could change this June 2021. Fans predict Chainsaw Man anime will premiere in october this year; date and season when Jujutsu Kaisen made his small screen debut.

Fans of Studio MAPPA were heartbroken when it was announced that the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin would be split into two parts, with the final episodes starting in early 2022. Needless to say, Chainsaw Man will be in good company when it comes to of animation.

