All the open points of The Promised Neverland 2: what remains to be explained

As explained by our review of The Promised Neverland 2, the anime was a disaster. On the technical front there are serious shortcomings, but what left the most perplexing was the way in which the story and characters were dealt with. In particular, the first one has very big holes.

The final episode of The Promised Neverland 2 fails to answer all of these questions. With a final presentation of images that little fails to clarify, CloverWorks actually adds more meat to the fire that would have needed explanation. Let’s make a summary of what needed to be clarified during the anime by drawing an explanation from what was explained in the manga. Therefore, if you want to throw yourself into reading the story of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka, avoid reading from the next paragraph.

The Tifari, mentioned in the first season of The Promised Neverland, has completely disappeared. This is a ceremony where demons grant their deity the most delicious harvest. The ceremony is held in front of the aristocratic demons and is a moment of great importance for society.

The divine demon is another element that was not addressed in The Promised Neverland 2. Mentioned several times as “he” during the first season episodes, he practically disappeared during this phase only to appear twice in episode 11 of the second season, once at the beginning and once at the end. This is the demon capable of allowing the promises between humans and demons and access to its place can only be obtained by a few. A fundamental element is the medallion that Mujika gives to Emma in the third episode of The Promised Neverland 2, another object that had not obtained insights.

On the other hand, the question of medicine remains open for Norman and the other Lambda boys. In fact, the information Vilk obtained only explains how to make the medicine, but it is unlikely that Grace Field could produce it. Therefore, if in the human world Vincent was able to escape without problems, it is inexplicable how Norman, Barbara, Cislo and Zazie managed to survive the journey into the demonic world all that time without drugs. In the manga, the events take place in a completely different way and therefore this is a narrative hole of the anime that will remain without explanation.

Sonju, Mujika and the others take part in a battle against the aristocracy that by exploiting the cursed blood he had kept the power of child rearing for himself, in such a way as to keep the plebs in check. Thus begins a battle against them where Sonju also brings back to life his former teacher, head of a monastic order that prevents demons from eating meat from farms. Sonju is also the younger brother of the queen and another demon who never appeared in the anime but who played a key role in The Promised Neverland manga.

After the battle, Mujika is crowned the new queen of the world and will allow the demons to use his blood to avoid regressing, thus ending the addiction to human flesh. Emma at this point will enter into a new promise with the demon god, definitively separating the world of humans from that of demons and bringing all the children into the new world.

Fans of The Promised Neverland 2 are therefore angry at how the second season was exploited, which is causing the anime’s votes to drop in every review site in the industry.