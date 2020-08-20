Neil Sandilands joins the Netflix cast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Work continues on the highly anticipated adaptation of the comics by Jeff Lemire, to whose cast a new member has just been added: after the brilliant interpretation in The Flash, Neil Sandilands will make his debut in Sweet Tooth. Continue past the jump to find out all the details.

According to the ComicBook portal, the South African actor will play Steven Abbot, a self-proclaimed over-the-top character general of an army of post-apocalyptic beings, who drives with ingenuity, an iron fist and a certain dose of eccentricity in an attempt to gain power and, in his vision, to rebuild a country in ruins.

Sandilands' career therefore seems to be proceeding smoothly and after playing Clifford Devoe / The Thinker alongside Grant Gustin in The Flash, we will soon also see him on the big screen in the movie News of the World with Tom Hanks.

In Sweet Tooth we will follow the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery), the protagonist half boy and half deer, determined to discover the truth about nature and to explore the wild and dangerous world that surrounds him. The story is set seven years after the spread of a deadly virus, commonly called the Affliction, which has led to the deaths of billions of people and the collapse of civilization. Sweet Tooth is produced by Robert Downey Jr. and in its cast we will also see Dania Ramierez (X-Men: Final Conflict, Once upon a time), Nonso Anozie (Artemis Fowl, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) e Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), while James Brolin (Westworld) will be the narrator.