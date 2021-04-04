How many seasons of Nanatsu no Taizai are on Netflix?

Who knew that indulging in the Seven Deadly Sins would be so much fun? No, we are not talking about greed, anger and laziness, we are talking about Ban, Meliodas and King of the anime Nanatsu no Taizai!

As we have mentioned in The Truth News, since The Seven Deadly Sins came to the world of shonen anime, has been adored by many, and now that she is in Netflix, everyone can enjoy this popular anime.

Nanatsu no Taizai has 4 seasons on Netflix

Netflix currently has four seasons of the anime available to watch, as well as The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky, which means everyone can be on the lookout for the show before the streaming platform launches season five. .

Yes it’s correct! The series was renewed for another season earlier this year and fans of Ban will be able to see the white-haired stud once again. However, there is no news on when the fifth season will be released on the streaming platform.

Based on its previous releases, we can predict that the show will be available on Netflix later this year. Would you put Nanatsu no Taizai among your favorite anime? Leave us your thoughts in the comment box!

