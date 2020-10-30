Nancy Drew, a spin-off of the series dedicated to Tom Swift is coming

According to reports from Variety, The CW is developing a spin-off based on the series Nancy Drew, centered on Tom Swift. It appears that in an episode of the show’s second season, the character, created by Edward Stratemeyer, founder of the publishing house Stratemeyer Syndicate, will make an appearance.

In the novels it is one scientist who, following the shocking death of his father, finds himself catapulted into a world of conspiracies and inexplicable phenomena. However, it seems that the two creators of the television version of Nancy Drew, Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, will twist the characteristics of the character, who will become a black and gay billionaire.

It seems likely that the episode in which he will make his debut Tom Swift it will also act as the backdoor pilot of the new spin-off. Tom will come across one of Nancy’s investigations, and then set off on his journey discovering the truth, giving up the comforts of his standard of living and fielding all his talent and his genius.

The new project is produced by CBS Studios, and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, executive producers of Nancy Drew, will share the role with Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau and Hsu Taylor.

For more information, we refer to the first trailer of Nancy Drew and some official images of the series by The CW.