Daisy Jones & The Six Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As the Daisy Jones as well as the Six books are written in the style of a documentary film screenplay and are recounted from the perspectives of the band members as well as those closest to them, they are virtually designed for television.

Reid claims that the novel, which is set in 1970s Los Angeles and has themes like sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, was greatly inspired by Fleetwood Mac and its lead vocalist Stevie Nicks.

That will delight book readers who have been itching to hear actual music from the imaginary band that the miniseries will have a full soundtrack to go along with it. Singer-songwriter Blake Mills admits in a Rolling Stone interview that he was asked to “invent a band, conjure out their sound, what they’re singing about, and how they perform.” Phoebe Bridgers, a folk rocker, is also contributing to the soundtrack.

Suki Waterhouse, who portrays Karen Sirko in the show, stated, “We are a complete band that can perform songs, which is fantastic for a bunch of actors who didn’t have these talents.” “The music was certainly what drew me to the part.”

The 7 Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, also written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is the source material for the current series. Reese Witherspoon chose Daisy Jones & Her Six for the book club earlier in 2019, and via her production house, Hello Sunshine, with Amazon Studios, she later acquired the rights to an’s original limited series.

Today saw the release of the first teaser for the show, and based on how it appears, the series is going to be quite melancholy. With superheroes and mushroom zombies roaming our screens right now, it sounds fairly great. The trailer is accessible above.

The story, which is set in the 1970s, follows the troubled relationship between the two main vocalists of the band. Sounds recognizable? Here is all the information you need about Daisy Jones & The Six.

Together with executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who is overseeing the project via her production firm, Hello Sunshine, Reid will produce the new television series. Before the book even was released, in July 2018, Amazon ordered the miniseries.

Daisy Jones & Billy Dunne are the two primary characters in the novel. If you’ve read the novels, you may recognize their love story as being identical to that of guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks. The author of Hello Sunshine said in a blog post that the two characters in her novel were somewhat influenced by the two actual performers.

Daisy Jones & The Six Release Date

The project “Daisy Jones & The Six” has been developing for a time. While Taylor Jenkins Reid’s original book was scheduled for publication in 2019, it was already going to be streamed before it did. A copy was obtained by producer Scott Neustadter in 2017, and the instant he saw it, he knew he wanted to make a movie with it.

Regrettably, the COVID-19 epidemic significantly decreased productivity. Thankfully, the wait to watch Daisy Jones and her bandmates sing and fight is nearly over. The 10-episode series’ Prime Video debut is scheduled for March 3, 2023.

Daisy Jones & The Six Cast

Daisy Jones, the fervent and independent lead singer for the rock band, is portrayed by Riley Keough (The Terminal List). (Keough also happens to be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.) Billy Dunne, the band’s main male vocalist, will be portrayed by Me Before You and The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin. The miniseries also has a roster of other talented actors, including Timothy Olyphant, who plays Rod Reyes in a cameo.

Main Cast Members

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, the band’s lead singer

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, lead singer, and songwriter

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, guitarist, and Billy’s younger brother

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko. She plays the keyboard and is in a secret relationship with Graham

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, bassist and possibly based on a combination of the Loving brothers’ characters from the book

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, drummer for the Six

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, famous disco singer, and Daisy’s best friend

Daisy Jones & The Six Trailer

The Daisy Jones & The Six teaser offers a very much closer look at the band members in addition to previewing the first track “Regret Me.” Daisy Jones is also heard speaking with an interviewer. She continued, “I know I promised to tell you everything. Yet, how much information do you truly want to know?

Daisy Jones & The Six Plot

Daisy is a wildflower-like young lady with a free spirit who’d been born into money but lacks the safety of a loving household. At an early age, she begins to frequent the Sunset Strip, where she sneaks into clubs, engages in drug use with groupies, and sleeps with rock stars. Yet rock ‘n’ roll is her genuine passion, and thanks to her stunning voice and alluring charm, she finds herself playing lead vocals in an up-and-coming band headed for glory.

The band, which was led by two affable lead vocalists named Daisy Jones & Billy Dunne, went from relative obscurity to popularity. They eventually called it quits during a sold-out performance at Soldier Field in Chicago.

After all these years, the band members now agree to tell the truth. This is the account of how a legendary band failed at the pinnacle of its success.

“When I read the book, I had the impression that it would make people happy. People would be temporarily removed from their daily lives by this, Keough told Elle. It’s simply a very entertaining program.

Although Daisy undoubtedly struggles with addiction and experiences grief and heartache, she is also a strong, amazing lady who doesn’t give a damn about anything. It’s freeing to play these roles, particularly when you’re portraying a free woman.

The teenage vocalist Daisy Jones and the rock group The Six are matched together in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s original book, which relates her life. The protagonist Daisy and the leader of The Six, Billy, are forced to face their affection for one another as the novel portrays the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll of the 1970s.

