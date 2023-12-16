Dandadan Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu stands out among the new shōnen comics because of its unconventional and sometimes strange style. As one would expect from someone who helped Tatsuki Fujimoto with Chainsaw Man, it’s jam-packed with supernatural thrills, romance, and action.

After eleven volumes and one hundred and twenty chapters, Dandadan has at last achieved widespread acclaim. The possibility of a Dandadan anime has been circulating recently, and although no official word has been released about the matter, the rumors do have some validity, albeit a slight one.

Dandadan Anime Release Date

Science fiction and romance fans, save the date! We will be able to see the much-anticipated Dandadan animation in 2024. There is no official word on when the series will premiere, but fans can probably expect it to be in the second part of the year.

Dandadan Anime Plot

A high school student named Momo Ayase believes in specters but rejects the possibility of extraterrestrial life. On the other hand, Momo’s friend Okarun has the opposite belief. They resolve to visit places linked to the occult and the supernatural separately—Ayase to the former and the child to the latter—in a wager to see who’s right. Both extraterrestrials and specters do exist, as the two discover upon returning to their respective locations.

Dandadan Cast

Momo Ayase Voiced by: Shion Wakayama

An ethereal, paranormally-minded high school student. She learns she has psychokinetic abilities after being kidnapped by Serpo aliens. These talents enable her to see the “auras” of things and people, and she imagines her hands as enormous and powerful enough to “grab” and manipulate these auras.

Ken Takakura Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae

A high school student who is awkward and lonely seeks to bond with Ayase via their mutual fascination with the occult.

Seiko Ayase

A spirit medium and the grandma of Momo Ayase, who resides with her even though she seems to be in her twenties. She assists Ayase and Okarun in handling harmful spirits and yōkai.

Turbo-Granny Voiced by: Mayumi Tanaka

In her past life, Turbo-Granny—a yōkai who assumes the shape of an angry, foul-mouthed old woman—would console the souls of girls who had tragically perished. However, she later began to curse and plunder the private parts of anybody who dared to cross her domain.

Aira Shiratori

A fellow student of Ayase and Okarun’s. In her newfound knowledge of the supernatural, Shiratori aims Ayase, thinking she is a demon that must be vanquished, and declares herself the “chosen one” tasked with safeguarding the world from evil.

Jin Enjoji

He was Ayase’s first crush and childhood pal. Jiji (悮悮) is his nickname. Before enrolling at Ayase’s school, Enjoji resided with Ayase and Seiko after his parents were hospitalized due to the haunting at his home.

Evil Eye

An evil yōkai with immense power came into being during the feudal era as a human sacrifice. He deceives Jiji into signing a contract that would allow him to wipe off humans since he hates them all.

Mr. Mantis Shrimp

He first attacked Momo, Okarun, and Aira, but he befriended them when they helped him heal his kid Chiquitita’s ailment. The extraterrestrial looks like a mantis shrimp.

Dandadan Anime: Anomation Studio

Studio Bones, or Studio MAPPA, is widely believed to be the studio responsible for creating the Dandadan anime. Given that MAPPA animated the highly praised manga series Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise, where Yukinobu Tatsu served as an assistant to the authors, it’s plausible that he would want to see his work translated in the same way.

The Dandadan anime is being considered by Studio Bones, the studio behind My Hero Academia and Bungou Stray Dogs. Their animation is just as good as, if not better than, MAPPA, so it’s a safe bet.

Where to watch Dandadan Anime?

Major anime streaming outlets like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu will most likely carry the Dandadan anime whenever it launches in 2024.

Conclusion

We will divulge more facts about the anime as time goes on, including when it will be released, who will be in it, the theme music, the number of episodes, and more. Another thing that fans should anticipate is Dandadan releasing an official trailer for the series.