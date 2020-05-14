Mark Hamill Seems Totally Done With Star Wars!! Read Why!!

Share it:

It seems like Mark Hamill, also known as Luke Skywalker, is totally done with the movie franchise. But fans are curious to know about the reason. Read the article further to know more about it.

Mark Hamill As Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill is an American who happens to be the famous star after playing the character role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies. The 68-year-old actor happens to be a great voice actor as well as a good writer. Critics and Audience, both did praise Mark Hamill for his excellent performance in the movie franchise.

Hamill’s debut in the exciting and thrilling movie series was in 1977 film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. While fans have seen his performance in the previous part of the movie Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The actor did win three times back to back the Saturn Award for his excellently playing the role of the character. But the American actor did say that he will not return back in the next part of the series as Luke Skywalker. Yes, fans will have to be ready to say fair well to Mark Hamill will not be seen in the upcoming part of the movie franchise.

Why Mark Hamill Will Not Appear In The Future Star Wars Movies?

On his social media account, Mark Hamill did confirm that he is not going to play Luke Skywalker anymore. He mentions that his time is over in the movie franchise and he wants younger actors to play the role.

The reason for quitting the Star Wars movie franchise for Mark Hamill is that he wants to give the opportunity to younger actors. He believes that there are so many stories to say along with so many characters so the movie series does not need him. Mark Hamill does want other younger character which will bring the element of surprise for the viewers and fans. With the new characters, the story will be much more interesting and exciting to watch.

