My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

Fantasy isekai anime “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” follows a regular otaku girl who is reborn in Fortune Lover, a game she played as a young girl and became obsessed with since it reminded her of her aristocratic family. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that she plays the villain and is almost certainly doomed to a horrible end. The protagonist, however, does not fear for her life but instead takes each step carefully to evade her horrible fate. The anime debuted on April 5, 2020, and is based on a series of light novels by Satoru Yamaguchi.

Reviews were mostly favorable, with many commentators praising the book for its compelling plot and well-rounded characters. Isekai anime enthusiasts were quickly drawn in, and the show quickly rose to prominence. After season 2 ended, fans were left wanting more information about what to expect in season 3. You need not look any further if you are in search of equivalent data. The following is a complete guide to:

My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3 Release Date

All Roads to Perdition in My Next Life as a Villain, or Otome Gmu no Hametsu Furagu Shika Nai Akuyaku Reij ni Tensei Shite Shimatta! (“I Reincarnated Into an Otome Game as a Villain With Only Destruction Flags…”). Based on a series of Japanese light novels by Satoru Yamaguchi and drawn by Nami Hidaka, “My Next Life as a Villainess” was adapted into an anime series. It first appeared on the website Shsetsuka ni Nar in July 2014.

Hidaka adapted the story into manga, which debuted in the August 2017 issue of Monthly Comic Zero Sum, a josei manga magazine produced by Ichijinsha. The first season of Silver Link’s My Next Life as a Villainess adaptation premiered in April–June 2020, while the second season premiered in July–September 2021.

The time has come to share some thrilling information with Catarina devotees. It was reported on Twitter that the anime film, which could be a prequel or sequel to the My Next Life as a Villainess anime series, will release in the year 2023. After the film, we anticipate hearing about Season 3 of My Next Life as a Villain.

My Next Life As A Villainess Story

Catarina Claes, the pampered ward of a wealthy family, suffers a concussion and is suddenly able to recall her days as an avid fan of Japanese animation and manga when she was 17 years old. At that moment, she understands that she has been reincarnated into the universe of the otome game Fortune Lover as the game’s antagonist, who is destined to be exiled or killed regardless of the player’s choices in the original game. Catarina starts taking precautions to avert these doomsday scenarios. However, this has unintended repercussions for her interactions with the other players.

My Next Life As A Villainess Cast and characters

Catarina Claes Voiced by: Maaya Uchida(Japanese); Jeannie Tirado(English)

A 17-year-old high school student/otaku who has been reincarnated as the villain character of the game Fortune Lover after she was hit by a car while heading to school.

A prince who became Catarina’s fiancé after he inadvertently caused her to trip and injure herself, forcing him to take responsibility.

Catarina’s adoptive brother and an earth magic prodigy.

Geordo’s twin brother and Mary’s fiancé.

Geordo and Alan’s childhood friend and Sophia’s brother.

Alan’s fiancée and the rival character during his path in the game.

Nicol’s sister and the rival character during his path in the game, though details regarding her story are sparse since Catarina never played that route.

A girl who, in Fortune Lover, was the main protagonist and original bullying target for Catarina.

A second-year student and the president of the student council, who played a side role in Fortune Lover.

Catarina’s personal maid.

Duchess Millidiana Claes is Catarina’s biological mother and Keith stepmother.

Duke Luigi Claes is Catarina’s biological father and Keith stepfather.

The eldest brother of Geordo and Alan, and the first prince in line for the throne.

Geoffrey’s fiancée.

The second prince in line for the throne and Geordo and Alan’s second eldest brother.

Ian’s fiancée.

A butler seemingly under the employment of Selena, he is instead using her to kidnap Catarina and then take the fall later.

My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3 Plot

Catarina and her pals discover Keith in the season 2 finale and head back to their apartment. They’ve worked hard, and the ceremony is their chance to finally celebrate their graduation from the Magic Academy. Keith tells Catarina he loves her as soon as they are alone once the party is ended. The protagonist is perplexed by her adoptive brother’s emotions and concludes that it would be beneficial to discuss the topic with others. She talks to Mary, Sophia, and Maria later that night before retiring.

The protagonist has a dream in which she encounters Cyrus Lanchester and Dewey Percy from Fortune Lover II. Catarina, escorted by Maria, visits the Department of Magic the following morning and is taken aback to see the identical characters from the video game working there.

The protagonist will begin her career in the Magical Ministry’s Magic Tool Laboratory in Season 3. In the sequel to Fortune Lover, the villainess will see that her dreams of a happy life were nothing more than naive hopes. Catarina and Keith’s budding romance will be explored further in the next episode. Keith has already told her twice that he loves her. In addition, Maria is likely to develop romantic feelings for Dewey Percy, the boy genius Catarina has already met.

Where to watch My Next Life As A Villainess?

Both seasons of My Next Life as a Villainess may be watched on Crunchyroll. It appears that the picture will have its world premiere in Japanese cinemas, with Crunchyroll providing internet streaming.