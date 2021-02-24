Outrage and Outrage 3 Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Tapes Outrage Y Outrage 3 edited at the time by Average 3 Study are already available in Amazon Prime Video. both films are part of a trilogy of Takeshi Kitano. The second, for now, is not available.

Kitano’s action thriller in which various yakuza clans face off in a relentless struggle for power. In a world where corruption, betrayal and revenge reign, Otomo dedicates all his efforts to reach the top or, at least, survive. For years he has watched his colleagues rise to high finance in this world where there are no heroes.