My First First Love Season 3 Release Date: Is It Going To Happen?

Netflix obviously sees the potential in Korean dramas. It’s no secret that the streaming behemoth wants to appeal to the global audience of people who watch Korean dramas, or K-dramas. The direction taken by My First First Love is positive. This TV show explores the age-old phenomenon of first love through the eyes of four twenty-year-old college students as they try to make sense of the complicated riddle of love. My First First Love is typical of the melodramatic romances found in Korean dramas. Teens and young adults flocked in droves to see the show, and it quickly became a hit.

On September 18th, 2018, Netflix made public its intention to create My First First Love. The director of this hip adolescent love story is Oh Jin-seok, and the writer is Kim Min-seo (‘Little Black Dresses’). The Netflix Original’s principal photography ran from September 2018 to January 2019. The show was finally broadcast on TV on April 28, 2019.

My First First Love Season 3 Renewal Status

The frustrating norm of kdramas being axed after the first season was broken by Netflix. The tide appears to be turning with the release of highly anticipated second seasons of shows like Love Alarm and Stranger. That’s why I’m not giving up on seeing My First First Love again.

However, as the latest Netflix Original Korean series continues to rise in popularity, so does the need for sequels. One of the most popular Korean dramas available on online streaming services is My First First Love. It was additionally commercially viable and a smash hit with people all around the world. The series finale left a lot of fans with mixed feelings, and the story might be developed further. This bodes well for a successful return for My First First Love Season 3.

The renewal has not been verified by either Netflix or AStory, the show’s producing company. While that doesn’t necessarily rule out a future season, it would be wise to await an official declaration. As soon as we have further information, we will post it here.

My First First Love Season 3 Release Date

We still don’t know if Netflix has any plans to bring back My First First Love for a third season. There were no cliffhangers or other potential openings for a third season of the K-drama series, as the story was wrapped up by the end of season two. This eliminates the necessity for a third season in terms of the tale, but the writers and showrunners may always create a new narrative for the buddies if the show is renewed.

Do-Hyun’s actor, Jin Young, was released from his South Korean military conscription on April 9, 2021. The actor rejoined show business following his release, starring in the KBS2 series Police University from August 9, 2021, to October 5, 2021. No confirmations have been made regarding the return of Jin Young or any of the other cast members for the third season of My First, First Love.

My First First Love Storyline

The drama follows five teenagers as they fumble through their first romantic experiences. Three of Yun Tae-o’s friends—a college dropout, a runaway family buddy, and an old acquaintance from childhood—decide to move in with him out of the blue. They have to figure out how to love and live with one another now.

My First First Love Cast

Ji Soo as Yun Tae-o, Tae-o has been best friends with Song-i since they were in elementary, and feels the constant need to take care of her.

Jung Chae-yeon as Han Song-i, Song-i experiences the most hardship out of the entire group, as her father dies and her mother abandons her.

Jung Jin-young as Seo Do-hyeon, A friend of Tae-o’s from college. He focuses on finding a stable job and studying rather than finding a girlfriend.

Choi Ri as O Ga-rin, Ga-rin and Tae-o’s families are friends.

Kang Tae-oh as Choe Hun, Hun has known Tae-o since elementary but the two didn’t become friends until college, before Hun dropped out.

Hong Ji-yoon as Ryu Se-hyeon, A beautiful art major who is 2 years older than Tae-o.

Yoon Da-hoon as Yun Jeong-gil, Tae-o’s father, who owns a huge amount of land

Park Soo-young as Do-hyeon’s father, a dumpling shop owner who struggles to pay the rent

Jung Si-ah as Tae-o’s step mother, a bratty woman who is presumably only a few years older than Tae-o and often disapproves of Tae-o

Yoon Bok-in as Song-i’s mother, who abandons her for a man

Jeon Soo-kyeong as Ga-rin’s mother, a spoiled woman who disapproves of Ga-rin’s friends

Jo Seung-yeon as Choe Seok hwan, Hoon’s father, an abusive father who only cares about money.

Oh Young-shil as Hun’s mother, Hun’s mom who is more caring than Hun’s father.

Park Yoo-rim as Choe Min-ah, Song-i’s friend and a fellow architecture major

Lee Ju-eun as Song-i’s friend

Kim Jae-yong as Dae-geon Song-i’s former senior who now works for a famous architecture company.

Jung Yoon-seok as Yun Yeong-ho, Tae-o’s younger half-brother

My First First Love Season 3 Plot

The second season’s plot diverged significantly from the first, despite being just as predictable. Some fans rooted for Do-Hyeon and Song-i, but others preferred to see her with Tae-o. The latter, however, came true at the conclusion of Season 2 when the two childhood friends finally confessed their feelings for one another. Do-Hyeon, on the other hand, had to say goodbye to Tae-o, Song-i, and the rest of the gang because he was leaving with his father.

Hun, on the contrary hand, never returned to his father’s house, and Ga-Rin was forced to go back to her own. Fans are clamoring for a reuniting of the band in the third season of My First First Love. It’s likely that Tae-o and Song-i will continue to date next season. However, as adults, their dynamic may shift. In fact, the audience is anticipating their nuptials as well. The pals may be reunited in the most recent episodes if they get married.

My First First Love Season 3 Trailer

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of My First First Love as we wait for Season 3! Go watch the previous episodes on Netflix if you haven’t already.

Where to watch My First First Love?

Both seasons of ‘My First First Love’ can be viewed in their entirety on the video streaming service Netflix. Each season consists of eight episodes, and each episode is about 55 minutes long. Since there will be no Season 3 of ‘My First First Love,’ the only option left for fans is to binge-watch the previous two seasons, which doesn’t sound like such a horrible idea.