Duncanville Season 4: Will There Be Another Season?

Duncanville, an American adult animation sitcom, premiered on Fox on February 16, 2020. It was created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Scully. Besides Poehler and Ty Burrell and Zach Cherry and Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro and Rashida Jones and Joy Osmanski and Wiz Khalifa, the show features the voices of many other talented individuals.

In April 2020, Fox picked up the series for a second season, which will premiere on May 23, 2021. In April 2021, just before the second season was set to premiere, the show was renewed for a third season. The premiere of the final season, Season 3, occurred on May 1, 2022.

Duncanville Season 4 Renewal Status

After three seasons, Fox stated in June 2022 that the show had been canceled. Since numerous original programs have been reported to be canceled by major streaming platforms this year, it’s safe to assume that this one won’t be renewed either. Unfortunately, Duncanville has joined the ranks of other canceled shows despite the fact that the show had the potential to improve with greater writing and character development had it been given a chance to continue.

Duncanville Storyline

Duncanville is an animated comedy-drama series aimed at an adult audience. The show centers on a young man named Duncan Harris, who is 15 years old. His mother Annie works as a parking enforcement meter maid, despite her son’s aspirations to become a detective. Duncan’s dad is a rock-loving plumber who works hard to be a decent father to his three kids, unlike Duncan’s own dad. Kimberly, Duncan’s socially awkward and gloomy Wiccan sister, is 12 years old.

Jing, Duncan’s adopted Asian sister, is 5 years old. She is the perfect addition to the family and is always ready to give him advice. Duncan has found great happiness in his made-up world, where he is free to be anyone he wants to be. The show provides a humorous contrast between fantastical events and mundane realities. If you’d like to see the show, you can do so by following these instructions:

Duncanville Cast and characters

Amy Poehler as Duncan, an average teen who is average in every way and has a dream world where he is everything.

Ty Burrell as Jack, the rock-obsessed plumber dad who tries to be a better father than his father had been.

Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Duncan’s angsty, awkward, Wiccan 12-year-old sister with a midriff shirt and purple-dyed hair who struggles to be popular in middle school but fails and takes it out on Duncan.

Zach Cherry as Wolf, Duncan’s monotonous friend and the object of Kimberly’s affection. He has issues at home and acts aloof and disinterested in things.

Yassir Lester as Yangzi, Duncan’s friend who supports various brands on Twitter and thus gets a lot of free stuff from these brands.

Betsy Sodaro as Bex, Duncan’s Catholic tomboy friend who is seen as one of the boys.

Joy Osmanski as Jing, Duncan and Kimberly’s adopted five-year-old Asian little sister who has an open crush on Duncan

Rashida Jones as Mia, Duncan’s friend and secret crush who is very liberal and likes hanging out with Duncan and his friends.

Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch, the relatable, immature but rather likable, teacher who teaches Duncan, Yangzi, Mia, Wolf, and Bex. He has a dog named Mavis.

Kathy Najimy as Mayor Jen, the corrupted Mayor of Oakdale.

Natalie Palamides as Bradley, Jing’s friend and classmate, a precocious toddler who gives marriage and philosophical advice.

James Adomian as Coach Walters, Duncan's gym teacher at Oakdale High School.

Jason Schwartzman as Stan Themen, Annie’s brother, whom she believes is a bad influence on the kids.

Gerald McRaney as Dick Harris, Jack’s father, who frequently berates Jack.

John Viener as Neil LaDouche, a rich guy who Annie chases for his unpaid parking ticket.

Duncanville Season 4 Plotline

Each episode of Duncanville, like those of other animated comedies, has its own unique storyline. Duncan frequently makes a hash of his attempts to undertake new things. Duncan’s loved ones and acquaintances are also included in the show. Season 4 is not likely to make major changes to the format, and with such upbeat people, wild adventures are to be expected.

Duncan lives with his father, who tries to be a better parent than his own dad was, and his two younger sisters. His mother is a parking enforcement officer who wants to be a detective and is constantly terrified that her adolescent son is on the edge of ruining his life. In addition to Bex, Yangzi, and Wolf, Duncan also enjoys spending time with Mia, who happens to be his hidden crush, and Mr. Mitch, who happens to be his favorite instructor.

Where can I watch Duncanville?

Hulu will eventually have access to all the seasons of Duncanville, but for now, you can watch them all on Fox’s website if you have an official membership account. Watch the show online, whenever you want. Additionally, a TV provider login is required to view FOX’s primetime programming.

Duncanville Season 3 Rating

Duncanville, a new show on Disney+, is currently in production. The series will continue with volume three. The first two were huge hits, so we have high hopes for this one as well. The show has a high rating of 6.0/10 on IMDB and a 91% average audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is Duncanville Worth Watching?

Viewers evaluate the show’s quality based on how well it has been reviewed and how many votes it has earned before deciding whether or not to watch it. Duncanville has been well appreciated and has received great ratings on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, so if you want to watch the series, you shouldn’t wait any longer to get started.