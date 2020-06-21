My Next Life as a Villainess has been renewed, the second season debuts in 2021

Share it:

Great news for all fans of romantic comedies because My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, the anime of Silver Link ended yesterday, he immediately formalized the renewal for a second season through the spot visible above. The release date for the new episodes has been set for 2021.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "After violently beating her head, Duke Claes' daughter Katarina suddenly remembers her previous life, that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, the girl was playing a video game … which was identical to the world she is in now. The young woman is now known in fact as Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the title in which she ended, who has exploited her memories to hunt down the hero of the work in all possible ways. Knowing all the possible results of the game, Katarina realizes, however, that every single possible path ends with the killing or exile of Katarina! To avoid such a catastrophic end, the girl finds herself forced to use all her knowledge about the game to get the better of it. "

The anime is based on the light novel series by Satoru Yamaguchi and immediately gained considerable popularity also in the West, above all thanks to the advertising efforts of Crunchyroll. The series is currently also available in Italy.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!