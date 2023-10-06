My Lovely Boxer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The release date for the tenth episode of the renowned South Korean television series My Lovely Boxer is currently keeping people intrigued.

Two well-known actors, Lee Sang-Yeob as well as Kim Hyung-mook, are featured in the production directed by Nam Sung-woo.

There are 12 episodes in the first season, and an additional episode is released every week. The seventh episode premiered on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The episode was the most recent. While waiting for Episodes 9 and 10, viewers can watch the program on popular streaming services such as Viki and Viu.

My Lovely Boxer is a must-see for K-drama aficionados due to its intriguing narrative and stellar cast.

As the program continues to captivate audiences, check back frequently for the most recent spoilers, news, and updates.

The series finale of “My Lovely Boxer” garnered the greatest ratings of the entire run of the drama on October 2.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode for the series staring Kim So Hye and Lee Sang Yeob received a national average rating of 2.2%, more than doubling its previous episode’s ratings.

The third episode of tvN’s new time-travel drama “Twinkling Watermelon” received an average national rating of 3.4%, placing it first in its time slot among all cable channels and establishing a new personal record over the show.

My Lovely Boxer is a South Korean-based sporting drama. It debuted on August 21, 2023, and is ongoing.

The drama airs on KBS2 and is available in some regions on Amazon Prime Video. In the program, we see a female combatant.

However, she soon encounters an agent who exploits athletics for financial advantage and engages in match-fixing. When they meet, she experiences a profound transformation in her life.

Lee Jung Mi, Kim Chang Min, along with Oh Hyung Il produced the program together. Choi Sang-yeol and Hong Eun-mi have directed it.

The program has captivated an international audience. While season 1 is still in progress, this article contains information about season 2.

My Lovely Boxer Season 2 Release Date

The first season of My Lovely Boxer premiered on KBS2 on August 21, 2023. Each episode has a duration of 80 minutes. And only a few episodes in the program remain to be broadcast.

Supposedly, the creators won’t disclose season 2 until they’ve analyzed season 1’s reviews and ratings.

Fans were unable to exit their positions during the performance. If the show’s ratings are consistently high, we will be informed of a second season.

The second season could then premiere in August 2024 or early 2025. Continue perusing the Amazfeed articles if you’re interested in learning more about the series, its impending episodes, or season 2.

My Lovely Boxer Season 2 Cast

Lee Sang-Yeob as Kim Tae-yeong

Ji-hwan Park as Kim Oh-bok

So-hye Kim as Lee Kwon-sook

Chae Won-Bin as Han Ah-reum

Kim Jinwoo as Han Jae-min

Ha Seung-ri as Jeong Su-yeon

Choi Jae-woong as Kim Hee-won

Kim Hee-chan as Choi Ho-joong

My Lovely Boxer Season 2 Trailer

My Lovely Boxer Season 2 Plot

If you enjoy sports, you’ll enjoy watching Across the Sky. It focuses on Tae Young, an agent for sport who employs athletes to force them to play sports. Before he retires, he hopes to reach specific recruiting goals for athletes.

Kim Hee Won, a baseball pitcher, is the most valuable athlete on Tae Young’s roster. However, Kim Hee Won falls victim to domestic issues and match-fixing.

Kim Tae Young’s new objective is to persuade female boxer Kwon Sook to come back to the sport.

Kwon Sook achieved achievement during her adolescence. She was extremely well-known in her profession, having won every match and elevating the sport to its pinnacle.

Tae Young attempts hard to bring Kwon Sook back, which is connects the lives of the drama’s major characters, giving the audience an intriguing narrative. However, she quit the boxing ring to reside a life outside the sports spotlight.

It brings all the characters collectively and depicts a boxer’s triumphant return to the sporting world.

In forthcoming episodes, the show’s narrative must disclose certain events that will entertain the audience.

The first season of My Lovely Boxer is still proceeding and has not yet concluded. But the intriguing storyline of the first season has prompted admirers to demand a second season.

They have already made assumptions about the second season. We can anticipate a boxing match between Kwon Suk and Ah Reum for the remainder of season 1.

If season 2 becomes available, we can anticipate to learn more about Kwon Suk and Tae Young’s relationship.

Fans can anticipate information regarding the past of sports agent Tae Young. We can observe an investigation into the scandals that have ensnared numerous athletes, including Ji Hwan.

More match fixers need to be identified and apprehended. Fans want to see Tae Young maintain his support to Kwon Suk and pave the way for her boxing accomplishments. Also available is a description of Kwon Suk’s performance.

“My Lovely Boxer” explores the world of Tae Young, a sports agent whose objective is to recruit athletes for sporting events, while also endeavoring to attain specific goals prior to his retirement.

Kim Hee Won, a talented baseball player that becomes embroiled within personal issues and match-fixing scandals, is one of his treasured athletes.

Tae Young’s voyage to convince Kwon Sook, once a highly regarded female boxer, to return to the ring is fraught with numerous obstacles. Despite a successful career, Kwon Sook chose to avoid the limelight.

The series meticulously interweaves the lives in its main characters and chronicles the boxer’s sensational revival.

Each episode reveals a captivating multitude of events that are certain to keep the audience profoundly engaged and entertained.