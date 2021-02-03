‘WandaVision 4’, The Chapter of the Answers that connects with ‘Avengers Endgame’.

If you wanted answers, of course, the fourth episode of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ leaves you more than satisfied.

‘WandaVision 4′ is an answer chapter that confirms most of the series’ theories, but also leaves many questions.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Dr. Lewis (Kat Dennings) are the two great protagonists of ‘We interrupt the program’.

Viewers seemed divided over the first three episodes of ‘WandaVision’. On the one hand, there were those excited by a series so mysterious and cryptic that it came disguised as a sitcom. On the other, those who did not expect to have to “endure” three episodes of the retro costume to get anywhere. If you are one of the first, perhaps the fourth episode has disappointed you, if you belong to the second group, you should be in luck.

The fourth episode of ‘WandaVision’, ‘We interrupt the show’, is an explanation for the first three episodes. Like Monica Rambeau, we left the Wanda and Vision sitcom to see the other side, the one from the FBI and SWORD camp that awaits outside Westview trying to learn about the phenomenon.

But let’s not rush it, the most interesting thing about the episode is by far it is beginning, one that serves as an epilogue to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and as a teaser for ‘Captain Marvel 2′. We found out that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was one of the people missing from Thanos’ snap.

We just know her coming back from the dust, from the ashes, a kind of backtracking to the impressive ending of ‘Infinity War’ that had remained out of the field in ‘Endgame’. Monica recovers in a hospital in understandable chaos to learn that her mother died of cancer during her 5-year absence.

In case someone does not know yet, although the chapter includes some memory audio included for the most clueless, Monica is the daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), the best friend of Captain Marvel. Later, when the SWORD captain returns to work, we also discover that her mother was the founder.

Knowing what he learned in ‘Captain Marvel’, it is only natural that he wanted to protect the earth by looking into space. It is just after when we get to what would be the beginning of chapter one, when Monica, accompanied by Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) disappears in Westview.

From then on, what we get is an explanatory tour, from the outside, of what happens throughout the first three episodes. We do it hand in hand with Dr. Lewis, a Kat Dennings that many will remember from ‘Thor’.

It is she who discovers that, among the electromagnetic waves that Westview gives off, there is an analog television signal. We could say that the three episodes we have seen so far are those captured by Lewis, SWORD, and the FBI, but there is a difference that should be noted.

While we have seen Wanda’s reality breaks such as Woo’s radio message or the entrance of the beekeeper (who turns out to be an undercover agent in an anti-radiation suit), they have received a censored version. Whenever something happens that Wanda does not like, they see a cut.

And yes, we say Wanda with all the letters because, although the series can still surprise us and there are many things to explain, it is difficult to doubt that Scarlet Witch is not exactly the total author of this “hallucination”.

We are left to know her reasons, someone may have controlled, suggested, or blackmailed her, but it must be clear to us that what is happening in Westview is her doing. In case we have any doubts, those are Monica Rambeau’s last words to end the chapter.

Although we are accustomed, both out of curiosity and for work, to theorize about the series’ mysteries, it has rarely been such an unsurprising chapter of answers. Basically, we had all gotten what we thought was ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ since its initial double episode and confirmed with chapter 3.

But, although ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ seems to have shown that its mystery was complex only apparently, and in fact, it was all quite evident, Disney Marvel still keeps certain things that we hope that all its viewers have not already assumed.

Yes, ‘WandaVision’ is a sitcom broadcast and created by Wanda that is collecting SWORD. Yes, Monica Rambeau was Geraldine, an undercover agent. But, in addition to the reasons for Scarlet Witch, the episode has opened another line of mystery, that of the rest of the inhabitants of Westview. All the characters in the cast are missing persons, forced into roles.

That is, if Wanda is ultimately the culprit, she is also guilty of multiple kidnappings. Although with a traumatic life, let us remember that Scarlet Witch was a member of the avengers. Vision’s death must have upset him a lot to kidnap dozens of people and handle them at will. Another confirmation of Wanda’s dark side is the completion of the scene in chapter 3 in which she violently expels Monica Rambeau from her world, making her go through several walls.

Is this really the Wanda we know? The answer, probably, we have it shortly after. Following her run-in with Geraldine / Monica Rambeau, Scarlet Witch has remembered not only her brother who died at the hands of Ultron but also Vision’s death at the hands of Thanos. If every one of the inhabitants of Wanda’s sitcom is real people trapped, Who is Vision?

Is it his corpse, as you see it for a few seconds after remembering his death? That would lead to another question, are the twins’ flesh and blood, and can they live outside of the sitcom? Who is the protected witness who was in Westview? If to that we add the expected return of Pietro, aka Quicksilver, Wanda’s deceased brother, we find that we have to backtrack in our opinion.

Life could be perfect when it's made just for you. Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AJeLc928hp — WandaVision (@wandavision) February 1, 2021

Yes, chapter 4 of ‘WandaVisión’ has been disappointing for all those who expected surprises, most have been easy answers and that we already knew. However, there are only 5 chapters left and, on the way to the equator of the Marvel miniseries, we see that anything can still happen and that, as defined by Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ is still a blank canvas that can, and owes us, many more surprises.