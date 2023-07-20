My Love From The Star Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

My Love from the Star, also known as ‘You Who Came from the Stars,’ is a Korean fantasy drama that aired on SBS in 2013 and 2014. Jang Tae-Yoo is credited as the director, while Park Ji-Eun is credited as the writer, for the entire 21-episode series. Moon Bo-mi and Choi Moon-suk are two of the producers. This is a story of an extraterrestrial visitor to Earth 400 years ago, during the Joseon dynasty. Now, in the present day, he develops feelings for a well-known actress.

This popular K-drama received rave reviews from viewers and several awards after its debut, not just in South Korea but throughout the rest of Asia as well. It won Korea’s highest television honor, the Daesang.

My Love From The Star Season 2 Release Date

Beginning on December 18, 2013, Season 1 aired till February 27, 2014. There are a total of 21 episodes, plus one bonus episode. Due to its South Korean origins, the show was first broadcast on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) TV in the original Korean language. Each installment lasts for a full hour. After the massive success of its first season, fans are eagerly awaiting further episodes. The producers have confirmed that filming has begun on Season 4, and it has been speculated that the new season could premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

My Love From The Star Storyline

From a Star, with All My Love The story of Season 1 opens in the Joseon era. It depicted the first year of Gwanghae’s rule in 1609. On August 15, a strange flying object arrived in the sky. Due to its novelty, the flying object quickly became the topic of conversation amongst onlookers.

A parade carried a young girl who had recently become a widow in her palanquin. However, a tornado picked up the palanquin and hurled it off the side of the mountain. But just as she was about to plummet down the mountain, time froze and someone came to her rescue. The mysterious savior of the widow’s life suddenly materializes.

The time jump brings the unknown person back to the present, where they are interviewed in front of an unexpected crowd. He started explaining that he was an alien who had landed on Earth. Do Min Joon, played by Kim Soo Hyun, is an alien that landed on Earth 400 years ago but was imprisoned in the palace his whole stay.

But in four months, he’ll be free to go since a comet is coming to Earth after 400 years. The show’s female lead, Jeon Ji-Hyun, plays the role of Chun Song-Yi, a successful model and actress. However, online users have criticized her as uneducated and mocked her frequently for it.

My Love From The Star Cast

Jun Ji-hyun as Cheon Song-yi

Kim Hyun-soo as young Cheon Song-yi / Seo Yi-hwa

Kim Soo-hyun as Do Min-joon

Park Hae-jin as Lee Hee-kyung

Jo Seung-hyun as young Lee Hee-kyung

Yoo In-na as Yoo Se-mi

Kim Hye-won as young Yoo Se-mi

Na Young-hee as Yang Mi-yeon, Song-yi’s mother

Um Hyo-sup as Cheon Min-goo, Song-yi’s father

Ahn Jae-hyun as Cheon Yoon-jae, Song-yi’s younger brother

Jeon Jin-seo as young Cheon Yoon-jae

Kim Chang-wan as Jang Young-mok

Shin Sung-rok as Lee Jae-kyung, Hee-kyung’s older brother

Lee Jung-gil as Lee Beom-joong, Hee-kyung’s father and the chairman of S&C Group.

Sung Byung-sook as Hong Eun-ah, Hee-kyung’s mother

Lee Il-hwa as Han Sun-young, Se-mi’s mother

Oh Sang-jin as Yoo Seok, Se-mi’s older brother who is a prosecutor.

Hong Jin-kyung as Bok-ja, a comic book store owner and Song-yi’s high school friend.

Jo Hee-bong as Ahn Dong-min, CEO of Song-yi’s talent agency.

Kim Bo-mi as Min-ah, Song-yi’s stylist

Kim Kang-hyun as Yoon Bum, Song-yi’s manager

Kim Hee-won as Park Byung-hee, a detective who works with Yoo Seok.

Lee Yi-kyung as Lee Shin, Jae-kyung’s secretary

Jo Se-ho as Cheol-soo, a patron of Bok-ja’s comic book store who twists celebrity gossip and creates rumours.

Nam Chang-hee as Hyuk, Cheol-soo’s partner

My Love From The Star Season 2 Trailer

While we wait for news on when Season 2 of “You Who Came from the Stars” will premiere, check out the official trailer for the first season down below.

My Love From The Star Award Nominations

The Korean Drama Award for Best Drama, the Seoul International Drama Award for Excellent Korean Drama, and the Magnolia Award for Best Foreign Television Series were all given to My Love From The Star. Nine prizes have been submitted for consideration. TV’s Grand Prize winner Jun Ji-Hyun, along with TV’s Most Popular Actor winner Kim Soo-Hyun.