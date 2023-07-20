My Girlfriend is a Gumiho Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

The television series ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,’ also known as ‘My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox,’ premiered in South Korea in 2010. Cha Dae-Woong is a wealthy, unmotivated guy who wants to be an action star; the screenplay was written by Hong Jung-Eun and Hong Mi-ran and directed by Boo Sung-Chul. He releases a Gumiho (Nine-Tailed Fox) from a painting that offers him superpowers in exchange for human form.

My Sweetheart Is a Gumiho ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’ Season 1 was a huge success, and now fans all over the world are eagerly awaiting information about Season 2. We’ve got you covered if you, too, are concerned about the show’s future. After discussing its components, we dive into the question of whether or not the program will be renewed for a second season.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho Season 2 Release Date

Although the first episode of ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’ was tense, the series finale was upbeat, and there is no sign of the tension returning. Season 2 has not been canceled or renewed, but fans are sending videos and using hashtags to show their support for the show and the possibility of a second season. If the show caves to fan demand, the second season would likely premiere in 2022.

Why wouldn’t they want to keep on with something that has won so many awards? As further details emerge, we will add them here about when we might expect to see Season 2 of My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho Storyline

Lee Seung-Gi’s Cha Dae-woong is your typical college student who secretly wants to be an action star. One day, he unwittingly frees a fabled fox with nine tails known as a gumiho (Shin Min-ah) from the confines of a painting created and sealed by Samshin Grandmother. After Dae-woong escapes the scene, he takes a dangerous tumble that would have ended his life if not for the “fox bead” the gumiho gave him.

Dae-woong initially treats the gorgeous, intriguing female he encounters after waking up as quirky or mentally sick, but she eventually reveals that she is a gumiho disguised as a human being. Dae-woong is terrified of gumihos because of the urban legend that they feast on men’s livers; the gumiho exploits his anxiety by remaining by his side.

He gives her the name “Mi-ho,” keeps her content by regularly buying her beef, and protects her anonymity. They make a pact where Mi-ho will lend him her magical fox bead so that he may perform challenging acrobatics with his enhanced speed and strength, and in return, he will assist her become human. As time goes on, Dae-woong becomes increasingly enamored with Mi-ho’s innocent fascination with the world.

Mi-ho is told by Park Dong-joo (No Min-woo), a hybrid of human and supernatural traits who works undercover as a veterinarian, that she can become human by following his instructions. She has to inject her fox bead into a human for 100 days after drinking Dong-joo’s blood. After she achieves this, her supernatural nature will begin to wither away. After 100 days, her gumiho power will have drained completely, and her bead will have absorbed the human’s. She will revert to human form once she retrieves the bead. Mi-ho complies eagerly, and Dae-woong graciously takes her bead.

Dong-joo, however, omitted the fact that this procedure would ultimately prove fatal to the human being. Mi-ho and Dae-woong fall in love despite the fact that they are both doomed to die in 100 days after Mi-ho achieves her objective of being totally human and once the bead is returned.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho Cast

Lee Seung-gi as Cha Dae-woong: An immature aspiring actor who lost his parents at a young age, and was subsequently raised by his affluent grandfather and aunt.

Hyunwoo as young Cha Dae-woong

Shin Min-a as Gu Mi-ho/Park Seon-ju/Gil-dal: A legendary nine-tailed fox (or “gumiho” in Korean mythology) who was sealed inside a painting for 500 years.

No Min-woo as Park Dong-joo: A half-human, half-supernatural being who disguises himself as an ordinary veterinarian.

Park Soo-jin as Eun Hye-in: Dae-woong’s older classmate and love interest whom he calls “noona”; Dae-woong stopped liking Hye-in after spending some time with Mi-ho.

Sung Dong-il as Ban Doo-hong: Stunt director and head of the action school that Dae-woong attends.

Yoon Yoo-sun as Cha Min-sook: Dae-woong’s aunt. She was never married and is very obedient to her father.

Byun Hee-bong as Cha Poong: Dae-woong’s strict but loving grandfather. He’s concerned that his spoiled and shallow grandson isn’t making good choices in life.

Kim Ho-chang as Kim Byung-soo: Dae-woong’s best friend and classmate in action school.

Hyomin as Ban Sun-nyeo: Dae-woong’s friend and the daughter of Ban Doo-hong.

Im Hyun-sik as Buddhist monk

Lee Soo-geun as police officer

Uee as art major in college

Park Shin-hye as Go Mi-nyeo

Lee Hong-gi as Jeremy

Kim Ji-young as Samshin grandmother

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho Season 2 Trailer

You may get a feel for ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’ by watching this preview.

Is My Girlfriend is a Gumiho worth watching?

You should watch it if you enjoy teen comedies or romantic comedies because the show has fresh writing with hilarious one-liners that will make you laugh, weep, and feel happy all at once. What are you looking for, Korean drama fanatic? The time to watch it has come.