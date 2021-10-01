Kylie Jenner as you all know, is a Famous American Model Who is almost loved by everyone. Kylie has Sparked a Fashion Freakout recently. When She Abruptly canceled her appearance in a Paris Fashion Week at the Balmain’s Show. She was there to promote her Multi-Million Dollar makeup deal with the Haute Brand.

Balmain was thrown into a chaotic mode when he realized that Kylie Jenner has canceled at the last minute. Well, Kylie’s cosmetic Mogul was signed to be the creative director of Balmain’s Makeup.

She has to sit on the front row on Last Friday’s Show. Then she has to appear on the last showdown with Balmain artistic Director Olivier Rousteing. Models glammed in her beauty brand will surround them.

An Announcement also stated that Kylie Jenner would arrive at 7:30 Am. Before the show, She has to apply the makeup personally to all the models.

But The Mascara of Balmain began to meltdown when Kylie did cancel her Appearance on the show. She withdrew it just before a few days. Meanwhile, Kylie also checked in to LA Hospital for a diagnosis of Flulike Symptoms.

Although we all know that Kylie is a Kind-Hearted person who can not intentionally hurt anyone, she Apologizes on social media, saying that She is Heart-Broken even though it was not her fault that she got Flu.

One of the Fashion insiders has told us that Balmain and Kylie were working in this deal for over a year and It was worth millions of Dollars. Balmain got into meltdown after hearing this.

Fans and Supporters worldwide are wishing Kylie Jenner “Get Well Soon” on Social Media.